MLB Trade Rumors: White Sox's Lance Lynn Drawing 'Strong Interest' From Rangers

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Could Lance Lynn be on his way back to Arlington?

The Chicago White Sox pitcher was among the potential trade candidates listed by USA Today's Bob Nightengale, with his likely destination being with the Texas Rangers.

"The Texas Rangers have shown strong interest in White Sox veteran starter Lance Lynn, who struck out a franchise-record 16 batters and 11 batters in two of his last four starts," Nightengale wrote. "Lynn is earning $18.5 million this year with an $18.5 million club option or $1 million buyout in 2024. Teams who have inquired say the White Sox continue to have a high asking price for him."

Lynn pitched for the Rangers in 2019 and 2020, winning 22 games and being a top-six Cy Young candidate in both seasons.

Lynn's performance in 2023 has not been up to his recent standards. The righty is 5-8 with a 6.03 ERA, but as Nightengale highlighted, his recent performances have been better. He has been a consistent performer throughout his career, and his statistics thus far are an anomaly.

The depth of the rotation is much improved, with Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray and Martín Pérez leading the way. This is in the absence of free agent pickup Jacob DeGrom, but Lynn could help shore up the depth as the team looks to make its first playoff appearance since 2016.