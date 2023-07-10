Pelinka: Lakers 'Feel Good' About LeBron James, Anthony Davis' Health After Injuries

Harry How/Getty Images

The offseason just got even better for Lakers' fans Sunday as general manager Rob Pelinka revealed that the organization is positive about LeBron James and Anthony Davis' current health status.

During halftime of Los Angeles' Summer League game against the Charlotte Hornets, Pelinka gave an update on both superstars and their outlook moving forward through the offseason as they recover from their respective foot injuries.

"We feel good about the offseason and the treatment that AD and LeBron are getting," Pelinka said. "All the reports have been good around both those injuries, in terms of the guys being able to move past them."

