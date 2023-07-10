X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Pelinka: Lakers 'Feel Good' About LeBron James, Anthony Davis' Health After Injuries

    Francisco RosaJuly 10, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 22: LeBron James #6 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers react to a Laker foul during the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game four of the Western Conference Finals at Crypto.com Arena on May 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    The offseason just got even better for Lakers' fans Sunday as general manager Rob Pelinka revealed that the organization is positive about LeBron James and Anthony Davis' current health status.

    During halftime of Los Angeles' Summer League game against the Charlotte Hornets, Pelinka gave an update on both superstars and their outlook moving forward through the offseason as they recover from their respective foot injuries.

    "We feel good about the offseason and the treatment that AD and LeBron are getting," Pelinka said. "All the reports have been good around both those injuries, in terms of the guys being able to move past them."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Pelinka: Lakers 'Feel Good' About LeBron James, Anthony Davis' Health After Injuries
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon