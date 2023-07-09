X

NBA

    Hot Takes on Raptors' Gradey Dick, Markquis Nowell vs. Cavs' Emoni Bates

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 9, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 9: Emoni Bates #21 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during the game during the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League on July 9, 2023 at the The Cox Pavillion in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

    Emoni Bates put up a nice stat line in his Summer League debut, although it wasn't the most efficient performance. In his second showing, he offered a more well-rounded performance.

    The Cleveland Cavaliers' second-round pick put up 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field, adding eight rebounds, two assists and a block in a 99-76 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

    NBA @NBA

    Emoni Bates and-1 lob dunk 🔥<br><br>See the Cavaliers' second-round pick in action in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA2KSummerLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA2KSummerLeague</a> on NBA TV!<br>➡ <a href="https://t.co/1vi3UqGwwk">https://t.co/1vi3UqGwwk</a>… <a href="https://t.co/BVxprnOmrK">pic.twitter.com/BVxprnOmrK</a>

    Isaiah Mobley led all scorers with 15 points, while the Raptors' duo of first-round pick Gradey Dick (11 points, all in the first half, to go along with eight rebounds and four assists) and Markquis Nowell (five points on 2-of-11 shooting from the field) offered mixed results.

    NBA @NBA

    Gradey Dick spin and fades for 2 ‼<br><br>Watch Toronto's No. 13 pick in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA2KSummerLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA2KSummerLeague</a> on NBA TV!<br>📲 <a href="https://t.co/1vi3UqGwwk">https://t.co/1vi3UqGwwk</a> <a href="https://t.co/R4OzL2KABU">pic.twitter.com/R4OzL2KABU</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Gradey Dick beats the shot-clock 🚨<br><br>The No. 14 pick drills the three... now up to 11 PTS on NBA TV! <a href="https://t.co/AHbWhDA8Jt">pic.twitter.com/AHbWhDA8Jt</a>

    Bates and Dick caught the eye in the contest, with NBA Twitter breaking down their respective performances:

    Chase @chasekr8

    Emoni Bates looked like an actual good NBA prospect today. That's big progress from game 1.

    Evan Mobley 2024 DPOY @TheCavsJack

    Emoni Bates looked more patient, disciplined and ready today🔥<br><br>Splits improved and I loved his effort on the defensive end and on the glass. <a href="https://t.co/amfJofewX9">pic.twitter.com/amfJofewX9</a>

    Tramel Raggs @Raggs_No_Riches

    Emoni Bates showed a lot of improvement from game 1 to game 2. Swung the ball and rebounded. Shot selection was still frustrating at times, but he definitely played within the system better

    The void. @christen_salem

    Like Isiah Thomas said, Emoni Bates has great instincts for the game and you can't teach that. Already showing more defensive potential than expected.<br><br>His shooting percentage will go up once he's get a rhythm and also gets around better passers/floor spacing.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cavs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cavs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetEmKnow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetEmKnow</a>

    Ben Sigwart @sig_50

    Must've just missed all the shot-chucking from Emoni Bates in SL G1, because he's playing some solid all-around basketball today in G2. Emoni is crashing the boards effectively and making extra passes.<br><br>(And yes, he's 5-12 FG's right now. Not egregiously shot-chucking though)

    Ben Sigwart @sig_50

    Gradey Dick was the one guy for the Raptors in SL G2 that stood out. Grabbed 8 boards and chipped in 11pts.

    MVP4 @scottiegotnext4

    Thoughts on tonights game:<br><br>• the entire team forgot how to shoot<br><br>• Gradey Dick was solid on both offense and defense<br><br>• I really don't wanna watch the rest of the games <a href="https://t.co/bSGNy9o2ra">pic.twitter.com/bSGNy9o2ra</a>

    Bille @Bilaal10

    Gradey Dick will be nice in the league <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeTheNorth?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeTheNorth</a>

    Bates was not exactly discerning with his shot selection in his first game this summer, finishing with 16 points on 5-of-18 shooting from the field (4-of-13 from three) with zero assists and three turnovers.

    It was the sort of performance that showcased both the impressive talent that once made Bates one of the most enticing young prospects in the sport, and also the rough spots that dropped him into the second round and a two-way contract for his rookie season.

    Dick, meanwhile, was better than his debut, when he put up 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting from the field. His 5-of-13 shooting on Sunday wasn't exactly the pinnacle of efficiency, but it was nonetheless an improvement.