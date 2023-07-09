Hot Takes on Raptors' Gradey Dick, Markquis Nowell vs. Cavs' Emoni Bates

Hot Takes on Raptors' Gradey Dick, Markquis Nowell vs. Cavs' Emoni BatesJuly 9, 2023
Emoni Bates put up a nice stat line in his Summer League debut, although it wasn't the most efficient performance. In his second showing, he offered a more well-rounded performance.
The Cleveland Cavaliers' second-round pick put up 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field, adding eight rebounds, two assists and a block in a 99-76 victory over the Toronto Raptors.
NBA @NBA
Emoni Bates and-1 lob dunk 🔥<br><br>See the Cavaliers' second-round pick in action in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA2KSummerLeague?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA2KSummerLeague</a> on NBA TV!<br>➡ <a href="https://t.co/1vi3UqGwwk">https://t.co/1vi3UqGwwk</a>… <a href="https://t.co/BVxprnOmrK">pic.twitter.com/BVxprnOmrK</a>
Isaiah Mobley led all scorers with 15 points, while the Raptors' duo of first-round pick Gradey Dick (11 points, all in the first half, to go along with eight rebounds and four assists) and Markquis Nowell (five points on 2-of-11 shooting from the field) offered mixed results.
NBA @NBA
Gradey Dick spin and fades for 2 ‼<br><br>Watch Toronto's No. 13 pick in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA2KSummerLeague?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA2KSummerLeague</a> on NBA TV!<br>📲 <a href="https://t.co/1vi3UqGwwk">https://t.co/1vi3UqGwwk</a> <a href="https://t.co/R4OzL2KABU">pic.twitter.com/R4OzL2KABU</a>
Bates and Dick caught the eye in the contest, with NBA Twitter breaking down their respective performances:
The void. @christen_salem
Like Isiah Thomas said, Emoni Bates has great instincts for the game and you can't teach that. Already showing more defensive potential than expected.<br><br>His shooting percentage will go up once he's get a rhythm and also gets around better passers/floor spacing.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cavs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cavs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetEmKnow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetEmKnow</a>
Ben Sigwart @sig_50
Must've just missed all the shot-chucking from Emoni Bates in SL G1, because he's playing some solid all-around basketball today in G2. Emoni is crashing the boards effectively and making extra passes.<br><br>(And yes, he's 5-12 FG's right now. Not egregiously shot-chucking though)
Bates was not exactly discerning with his shot selection in his first game this summer, finishing with 16 points on 5-of-18 shooting from the field (4-of-13 from three) with zero assists and three turnovers.
It was the sort of performance that showcased both the impressive talent that once made Bates one of the most enticing young prospects in the sport, and also the rough spots that dropped him into the second round and a two-way contract for his rookie season.
Dick, meanwhile, was better than his debut, when he put up 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting from the field. His 5-of-13 shooting on Sunday wasn't exactly the pinnacle of efficiency, but it was nonetheless an improvement.