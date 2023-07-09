Hot Takes on Raptors' Gradey Dick, Markquis Nowell vs. Cavs' Emoni Bates

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Emoni Bates put up a nice stat line in his Summer League debut, although it wasn't the most efficient performance. In his second showing, he offered a more well-rounded performance.

The Cleveland Cavaliers' second-round pick put up 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field, adding eight rebounds, two assists and a block in a 99-76 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Isaiah Mobley led all scorers with 15 points, while the Raptors' duo of first-round pick Gradey Dick (11 points, all in the first half, to go along with eight rebounds and four assists) and Markquis Nowell (five points on 2-of-11 shooting from the field) offered mixed results.

Bates and Dick caught the eye in the contest, with NBA Twitter breaking down their respective performances:

Bates was not exactly discerning with his shot selection in his first game this summer, finishing with 16 points on 5-of-18 shooting from the field (4-of-13 from three) with zero assists and three turnovers.

It was the sort of performance that showcased both the impressive talent that once made Bates one of the most enticing young prospects in the sport, and also the rough spots that dropped him into the second round and a two-way contract for his rookie season.

Dick, meanwhile, was better than his debut, when he put up 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting from the field. His 5-of-13 shooting on Sunday wasn't exactly the pinnacle of efficiency, but it was nonetheless an improvement.