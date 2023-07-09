Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Sunday

Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from SundayJuly 9, 2023
The middle Sunday at Wimbledon featured some of the best matches of the men's and women's singles tournaments.
Women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek fought back from a rare dropped set in a Grand Slam match.
Swiatek needed just over three hours to defeat No. 14 seed Belinda Bencic on Centre Court. The lengthy match forced Novak Djokovic's clash with Hubert Hurkacz to start late, and that match was suspended until Monday due to the Wimbledon curfew.
Elina Svitolina won the other epic match on the women's side, as she knocked out Victoria Azarenka in one of the longest third-set tiebreaks of the event so far.
Andrey Rublev experienced the longest test of any seeded favorite on Sunday, as he turned away Alexander Bublik's challenge in five sets.
The seventh-seeded Russian was cruising to a quarterfinal berth, but he lost tiebreaks in the third and fourth sets before he rebounded in the fifth set.
Rublev is one of three men in the quarterfinals after Sunday's action. Four of the eight quarterfinalists on the women's side are set.
Sunday Results
Men's Singles
Fourth Round
No. 7 Andrey Rublev def. No. 23 Alexander Bublik, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-4
No. 8 Jannik Sinner def. Diego Galan, 7-6 (4), 6-4, 6-3
Roman Safiullin def. No. 26 Denis Shapovalov, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3
Third Round
No. 21 Grigor Dimitrov def. No. 10 Frances Tiafoe, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2
Women's Singles
Fourth Round
No. 1 Iga Swiatek def. No. 14 Belinda Bencic, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2), 6-3
No. 4 Jessica Pegula def. Lesia Tsurenko, 6-1, 6-3
Elina Svitolina def. No. 19 Victoria Azarenka, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9)
Marketa Vondrousova def. No. 32 Marie Bouzkova, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3
Third Round
Mirra Andreeva def. No. 22 Anastastia Potapova, 6-2, 7-5
Iga Swiatek, Elina Svitolina Win Epic Fourth Round Matches
Swiatek and Svitolina survived two epic battles in the women's singles draw.
Swiatek worked through two tiebreaks in her match with Bencic.
That marked the first time in her Grand Slam career in which Swiatek played more than one tiebreak in a single match, per NCR Tennis' Ben Rothenberg.
Swiatek overcame her first-set loss and won seven of the nine points in the second-set tiebreak. She had a much easier time in the third set, which she won by three games.
The No. 1 seed reached her first Wimbledon quarterfinal with the victory. She had one win past the third round in her previous three trips to the grass court in London.
Svitolina put herself back in the Wimbledon final eight for the first time since 2019.
The 28-year-old split the first two sets with Azarenka and then was locked in a battle for the entire third set.
Svitolina finally finished off the No. 19 seed in the 20th game of the final-set tiebreak to set up a quarterfinal clash with Swiatek.
American Jessica Pegula and the unseeded Marketa Vondrousova were the other fourth-round winners on the women's side. They will face each other in the semifinals.
Andrey Rublev Survives Five Set Battle
Rublev worked longer and harder than he expected to reach the men's quarterfinals.
The seventh-seeded Russian cruised to win the first two sets against Bublik, but then he experienced some trouble versus the No. 23 seed.
Bublik won the third and fourth sets in tiebreaks to push the first match on Centre Court to a fifth set.
Rublev earned the lone break of the fifth set to finish off the match that went two sets longer than he wanted.
Rublev won 88 percent of his first-serve points in the final set to deny any chances for Bublik to break his serve down.
Rublev awaits the Djokovic-Hurkacz winner in the final eight. Djokovic won the first two sets before play was suspended.
No. 8 seed Jannik Sinner and the unseeded Roman Safiullin will face each other in the lone set quarterfinal matchup in the men's draw.