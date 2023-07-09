Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Sunday

0 of 3

DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

The middle Sunday at Wimbledon featured some of the best matches of the men's and women's singles tournaments.

Women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek fought back from a rare dropped set in a Grand Slam match.

Swiatek needed just over three hours to defeat No. 14 seed Belinda Bencic on Centre Court. The lengthy match forced Novak Djokovic's clash with Hubert Hurkacz to start late, and that match was suspended until Monday due to the Wimbledon curfew.

Elina Svitolina won the other epic match on the women's side, as she knocked out Victoria Azarenka in one of the longest third-set tiebreaks of the event so far.

Andrey Rublev experienced the longest test of any seeded favorite on Sunday, as he turned away Alexander Bublik's challenge in five sets.

The seventh-seeded Russian was cruising to a quarterfinal berth, but he lost tiebreaks in the third and fourth sets before he rebounded in the fifth set.

Rublev is one of three men in the quarterfinals after Sunday's action. Four of the eight quarterfinalists on the women's side are set.