Sha'Carri Richardson Loses to Gabby Thomas for Women's 200M USA National Title

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Sha'Carri Richardson was great, but Gabby Thomas was just dominant.

Coming off her first national title in the women's 100 meters on Saturday afternoon, Richardson came up just short of being a double champ Sunday in the 200 as she finished second to Thomas in the final.

Richardson, 23, still posted an incredible time of 21.94 but Thomas blew everyone else out of the water as she chased down the former LSU superstar and finished with a blistering 21.60, a record at the meet and the best current time in the world.

With a quick reaction to the starting gun, Richardson had the lead in the early going of the race and coming out of the turn, but Thomas turned on the burners down the stretch and ended up winning fairly comfortably in a loaded field.

In addition to Richardson and Thomas, last year's 200 champion Abby Steiner was also in the heat, finishing fourth.

Despite missing out on the win, Richardson will still have the opportunity to show out in the event on the international stage next month at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, where she'll also run in the 100 meters as the national champion.

It's an incredible turn of events from a year ago when the superstar missed out on the national final in each of the two events, a low-point in her young career.

But like Richardson said, she's not back, she's better.