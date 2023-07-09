Obi Toppin on Knicks Tenure: 'I Didn't Get the Minutes I Wanted' Before Pacers Trade

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

Newly traded Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin said he "didn't get the minutes he wanted" with the New York Knicks.

Toppin made five starts in 67 games during the 2022-23 regular season as he averaged 7.4 points, 28 rebounds and 1.0 assists in under 16 minutes per night.

Toppin said during a Zoom call with media Sunday that he had a "great time" in New York, where he has played since the Knicks drafted him No. 8 in the 2020 NBA draft.

"I'm not going to say it's super frustrating. Things happen for a reason," Toppin said, per Yahoo Sports' Garrett Stepien. "But I'm just super excited, living in the moment, glad to be here in Indy and can't wait to get started."

The Pacers announced the Toppin trade Friday. Indiana dealt two future second-round picks to acquire the 25-year-old forward, who has one year and $6.8 million left on his contract.

Toppin's trade to the Pacers comes after the forward reportedly clashed with Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau over his limited playing time during the 2023 postseason. In 11 games and one start, Toppin averaged under 16 minutes.

In Game 4 of the conference semifinals against the Miami Heat on May 8, with New York staring down a potential 3-1 series deficit, Toppin spent the entire second half on the bench. After the Knicks lost 109-101, Toppin and Thibodeau had an "intense verbal altercation," according to The Athletic's Fred Katz.

"Once the final buzzer sounded Toppin aired his grievances to Thibodeau," Katz wrote. "The 24-year-old wants to play, and he wants to win. That evening, neither happened."

Toppin declined to address the reported incident with Thibodeau during Sunday's Zoom call.

Toppin came into the league as a consensus NCAA men's player of the year as a 31.7 point-per-game starter at Dayton but was offered a limited role in New York. After averaging 17.1 minutes per game in 2021-22, his minutes declined last season behind an All-Star campaign from Julius Randle. Toppin will finish out his Knicks career having made 15 starts in 201 appearances.

On the Pacers' forward depth chart, Toppin could eventually be competing for minutes against a fellow No. 8 selection, 2023 draft pick Jarace Walker. Walker was a starter at the University of Houston last season and dominated Saturday in his Summer League debut. He will likely need time to develop, however, giving Toppin a potential shot at establishing himself as a starting forward in Indiana.