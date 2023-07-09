Rockets' Dillon Brooks Talks Impact: 'Every Single Night, Guys Are Thinking About Me'

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Dillon Brooks became a hot topic of conversation this past season for his aggressive style of play and trash-talking antics.

But perhaps lost in some of that noise was the fact that he was also a second-team All-Defensive selection this past year. Not that he cares what people think.

"I'm not sure. It doesn't matter to me," Brooks told The Athletic's Kelly Iko when asked why more of the focus on him doesn't include that achievement. "I know every single night, guys are thinking about me. It's in their mind before the game even starts. So I'm not worried about that. It's just one thing you put down as a good accolade and try to keep replicating each and every season. But I'm happy that I made the team."

The Houston Rockets took notice, signing him to a four-year, $80 million contract this offseason. And after six years in Memphis, Brooks is hoping to take on a leadership role with the young Rockets.

"I'm just trying to be contagious. I just want to be contagious energy, you know what I'm saying?" he said. "And I feel like with my veteran presence, my leadership, my energy, it's contagious. And guys play hard and guys want to play on both sides. So I can't wait to have that effect and change it around."