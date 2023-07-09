X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Rockets' Dillon Brooks Talks Impact: 'Every Single Night, Guys Are Thinking About Me'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 9, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Dillon Brooks became a hot topic of conversation this past season for his aggressive style of play and trash-talking antics.

    But perhaps lost in some of that noise was the fact that he was also a second-team All-Defensive selection this past year. Not that he cares what people think.

    "I'm not sure. It doesn't matter to me," Brooks told The Athletic's Kelly Iko when asked why more of the focus on him doesn't include that achievement. "I know every single night, guys are thinking about me. It's in their mind before the game even starts. So I'm not worried about that. It's just one thing you put down as a good accolade and try to keep replicating each and every season. But I'm happy that I made the team."

    The Houston Rockets took notice, signing him to a four-year, $80 million contract this offseason. And after six years in Memphis, Brooks is hoping to take on a leadership role with the young Rockets.

    "I'm just trying to be contagious. I just want to be contagious energy, you know what I'm saying?" he said. "And I feel like with my veteran presence, my leadership, my energy, it's contagious. And guys play hard and guys want to play on both sides. So I can't wait to have that effect and change it around."

    Rockets' Dillon Brooks Talks Impact: 'Every Single Night, Guys Are Thinking About Me'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon