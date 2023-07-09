Omos on Brock Lesnar: 'I Thought I Was Getting Ribbed' with WWE WrestleMania 39 Match

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Omos has had perhaps the strangest booking of any WWE Superstar this calendar year.

He's gone from absent from TV to a program with Brock Lesnar, then to squash matches to set up a loss to Seth Rollins and has since returned to absence. The big man has been nowhere to be seen on WWE television since losing to Rollins at Backlash.

While the booking has been understandably confusing to fans, it's also caught Omos by surprise. Omos admitted to feeling like he was getting pranked when the company told him about his WrestleMania 39 program with Lesnar.

"That whole story is insane," Omos told Alex McCarthy of the Daily Mail. "It was the night after Elimination Chamber and we had Raw in Ottawa. I wasn't on the show and I was going to do what I was supposed to do, drive back to Montreal to fly home. I was going to get a haircut and one of our producers said whatever you do, don't go anywhere. I was on the show, but not a match, a backstage.

"They said it was a backstage with MVP and you guys are going to call out Brock. The moment they said that, I just go blank. "They keep talking and I couldn't hear a word they said. They asked if I was OK, I said, 'Yes, did you just say Brock Lesnar?' He said, 'Yes.' I said, 'No, THE Brock Lesnar? Woah, OK.' I thought I was getting ribbed. "So I go in and get there early and I see Paul Heyman. I say, 'Hi.' He says Brock is coming and I know it's real. This is happening."

Most fans were confused at why Omos, who had been a blip on the WWE radar for the first quarter of 2023, would get the Lesnar spotlight. Instead, it turned out to be a strong performance that ultimately gave Lesnar a short night of work—he won in under five minutes—while getting the 7-footer a prominent spot on the card.

WWE parlayed that WrestleMania momentum into giving Omos a match with Rollins at Backlash, and he performed well in his first televised singles match to go over 10 minutes. The company has taken him off TV for the last two months, but Omos has been working with quality hands like Dolph Ziggler, Ricochet and Rick Boogs during the house show circuit.

It would not be a surprise to see him back on TV winning squashes for another build sometime later this year.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.