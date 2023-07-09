NFL Exec: 49ers' Javon Hargrave 'Exactly What SF Needs Up Front' After $84M Contract

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The San Francisco 49ers made one of the biggest splashes in free agency this offseason, signing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to a four-year, $84 million deal.

And it was a move that should make an already nasty defense all the better.

"He's exactly what San Francisco needs up front," an NFL personnel evaluator told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Hargrave, 30, emerged as one of the NFL's most dangerous interior pass-rushers in the NFL during his three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, most notably registering 11 sacks, 16 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss last season.

His presence will give the Niners one of the scariest inside-outside rush duos in football, with Nick Bosa bearing down on quarterbacks from the edge. And it had the dual benefit of stealing Hargave away from San Francisco's biggest threat in the NFC, the Eagles.

All in all, a great signing, and one that could potential get the Niners back to the Super Bowl this season.