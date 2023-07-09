X

    NBA Rumors: Ben McLemore, Dion Waiters, Harry Giles III to Workout for Teams in Vegas

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJuly 9, 2023

    Ben McLemore, Dion Waiters and Harry Giles III are among the NBA veterans set to host workouts for teams this week in Las Vegas.

    Chris Haynes of B/R and Law Murray of The Athletic reported on the workouts set to coincide with NBA Summer League.

    McLemore's last NBA appearance came during the 2021-22 season with the Portland Trail Blazers. After going unsigned for the 2022-23 campaign, McLemore played for the Shandong Hi-Speed Kirin of the Chinese Basketball Association.

    Waiters has not played professional basketball since being part of the Lakers' 2020 championship team. He's competed in just 10 regular-season games since the end of the 2018-19 campaign, making it a bit of a surprise that he'd seek an NBA return after three years.

    Giles may have the best chance at landing an NBA contract coming out of the week. Once considered a potential All-Star, Giles has seen injuries derail his professional career to the point he's appeared in just 142 games since being drafted in 2017.

    A new provision in the NBA's collective bargaining agreement will also help Giles potentially land a two-way contract—something he was ineligible for under the previous CBA.

