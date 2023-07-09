Report: Former Laker Lamar Odom Wants to Coach CBB amid Offer to Be High School HC

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom reportedly wants to return to the hardwood as a college basketball coach.

TMZ Sports reported a New York high school, Redemption Christian Academy, has offered Odom its head-coaching position, and he's considering taking the offer as he attempts to build a resume for a move to college hoops.

Odom and the school have been in contact recently regarding the job, which was formally offered to him for the 2023-24 season. The 2011 NBA Sixth Man of the Year briefly attended Redemption during his high school career before transferring to St. Thomas Aquinas in Connecticut.

Odom has been seeking a coaching position as he attempts to get back into basketball and is "seriously considering" the offer. The TMZ report said Odom would prefer to coach in California, where he currently resides, but would move to New York if he decides to take Redemption up on its offer.

Odom played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks during his 14-year NBA career.

Since the end of his NBA career, Odom's personal life has been filled with serious complications due to alcohol and drug use. In 2015, Odom nearly died after being found unconscious at a Nevada brothel due to a combination of alcohol and drug use.

Odom has maintained he is clean and sober, owing his sobriety to the use of ketamine in small doses.

"I don't wake up looking to do lines…or waking up in a dark place or feeling unfulfilled," Odom said in 2021 on Good Morning America. "When Kobe [Bryant] passed away, you know, the old Lamar, that'd have been every excuse in the world for me to go get high, [but] doing drugs didn't even enter my mind."

Now that he's found fulfillment in his daily life, it appears Odom is ready to step back into the basketball limelight.