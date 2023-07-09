MLB Celebrity Softball Game 2023: Winners, Twitter Reaction and Highlights

Cheyenne Boone/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game Celebrity Softball Game saw 40 combined runs and numerous highlight home runs.

Felix Hernandez's team defeated Jennie Finch's team 21-19 to take the victory at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Zach LaVine, Donovan Mitchell, Ryan Howard, Bret Boone, Adam Jones, Mike Cameron, Bobby Wagner and Trey Griffey were some of the additional athletes in the contest. Marcello Hernandez, Joel McHale, JoJo Siwa and Foreign Teck were some of the non-athlete participants.

Team Hernandez jumped out to a big lead early but Finch's squad consistently kept pace. Boone earned the MVP of the game, hitting multiple home runs and making several solid plays in the field.

Ryan Howard and King Felix showed off power as well.

Fans on Twitter talked about how enjoyable the game was to watch.

The game, combined with the Futures Game that occurred earlier in the evening, kicked off the All-Star Week festivities in Seattle. The Home Run Derby is scheduled for Monday and the All-Star Game itself is set for Tuesday.