X

MLB

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    MLB Celebrity Softball Game 2023: Winners, Twitter Reaction and Highlights

    Jack MurrayJuly 9, 2023

    SEATTLE, WA - JULY 08: Felix Hernandez #34 off Team Felix runs the bases during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Corona at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, July 8, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Cheyenne Boone/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Cheyenne Boone/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    The 2023 MLB All-Star Game Celebrity Softball Game saw 40 combined runs and numerous highlight home runs.

    Felix Hernandez's team defeated Jennie Finch's team 21-19 to take the victory at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Zach LaVine, Donovan Mitchell, Ryan Howard, Bret Boone, Adam Jones, Mike Cameron, Bobby Wagner and Trey Griffey were some of the additional athletes in the contest. Marcello Hernandez, Joel McHale, JoJo Siwa and Foreign Teck were some of the non-athlete participants.

    Seattle Sports @SeattleSports

    The celebrities are out in full force at T-Mobile Park for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLBAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLBAllStar</a> Celebrity Softball Game. <a href="https://t.co/LfxxWizJTD">pic.twitter.com/LfxxWizJTD</a>

    Team Hernandez jumped out to a big lead early but Finch's squad consistently kept pace. Boone earned the MVP of the game, hitting multiple home runs and making several solid plays in the field.

    Mr Matthew CFB @MrMatthewCFB

    Bret Boone shows off the iconic pimp job of his <a href="https://t.co/LznF5xUP9t">pic.twitter.com/LznF5xUP9t</a>

    Ryan Howard and King Felix showed off power as well.

    Talkin' Baseball @TalkinBaseball_

    Why is Ryan Howard even in the Celebrity Softball Game this shit is way too easy for him 😭 <a href="https://t.co/djVhAefnMp">pic.twitter.com/djVhAefnMp</a>

    Talkin' Baseball @TalkinBaseball_

    King Félix is back in Seattle for the Celebrity Softball Game so of course he goes deep 👑<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/AFHo0J8mV7">pic.twitter.com/AFHo0J8mV7</a>

    MLB Celebrity Softball Game 2023: Winners, Twitter Reaction and Highlights
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Fans on Twitter talked about how enjoyable the game was to watch.

    Andrew M Marshallsay @AMarshallsay1

    Ryan Howard smoked a softball so hard it almost went out of the ballpark at the celebrity game at T-Mobile. Too easy for him.

    Raheem @WayofHeem

    Celebrity softball game is low key enjoyable

    Sean Larken @Lark_NessMonsta

    Another year of the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game means another year where <a href="https://twitter.com/JennieFinch?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JennieFinch</a> shows she's still got it.

    David Dranow, The Gentleman Scientist @GntlmnScientist

    Basketball players are really good at softball, it turns out. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CelebritySoftball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CelebritySoftball</a>

    the_braden_robertson @braden_cr

    Jojo Siwa is the Liam Hendriks of the Celebrity Softball Game.

    HopelessNotRomantic @BrianUnbothered

    This has actually been a fun celebrity softball game lol

    Emily Rose @embe_rose

    celebrity softball game was max fun, would recommend

    Espy @matt_espy2

    Celebrity softball game was very entertaining this year

    The game, combined with the Futures Game that occurred earlier in the evening, kicked off the All-Star Week festivities in Seattle. The Home Run Derby is scheduled for Monday and the All-Star Game itself is set for Tuesday.