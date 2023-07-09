Rockets Rumors: Dillon Brooks' 4-Year Contract Worth Up to $90M

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

While initial reports were that Dillon Brooks' sign-and-trade to the Houston Rockets was worth $80 million over four years, it appears that the 27-year-old wing is getting a slightly better payday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that Brooks' deal with Houston actually landed at four-years, $86 million and that incentives can bring it all the way up to $90 million.

The former Memphis Grizzlies' defensive stopper has really cashed in after making $38 million total over his first six seasons in the league.

