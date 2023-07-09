NBA Rumors: John Wall Holding Private Workout for Multiple Teams amid Free Agency

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Five-time All-Star point guard John Wall, who most recently played for the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2022-23 season, is holding a private workout in Las Vegas for multiple teams as he looks for a new NBA home during free agency.

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report broke the news Saturday.

The NBA world is in Las Vegas for the annual summer league competition, but other teams and players use this time to handle other business as well. Of note, the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown were reportedly expected to discuss a supermax deal in Vegas, per Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston.

In Wall's case, he's holding a tryout to showcase his talents as he looks to sign with a new team, and at least a few franchises are interested to see where he's at.

In 34 games (three starts) with the Clippers, Wall averaged 11.4 points on 40.8 percent shooting and 5.2 assists in 22.2 minutes per game.

L.A. decided to go in a different direction on Feb. 9, sending Wall to the Houston Rockets in a three-team trade. The Rockets waived Wall three days later.

Wall was once one of the NBA's most electric and exciting point guards. He starred with the Washington Wizards from 2010-2019, averaging 19.0 points and 9.2 assists per game.

Unfortunately, numerous injuries curtailed Wall's career beginning in the late 2010s, when a left heel injury ended his 2018-19 season early.

He then suffered a torn Achilles, and ensuing infections that were so bad that there was concern he might lose his foot, per Wall to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic:

Wall was eventually traded to the Rockets in a deal that sent Russell Westbrook to D.C. in Dec. 2020. He played 40 games for Houston in 2020-21, posting 20.6 points and 6.9 assists contest.

He sat the 2021-22 season as part of a mutual agreement with the Rockets, who opted to feature their younger players as part of a multi-year rebuild. Houston waived Wall in June 2022, and he signed a two-year, $13.2 million deal with the Clippers shortly thereafter.

Wall's Clippers tenure ultimately did not work out, but now he's looking for another chance and has one Sunday to impress scouts.

At his best, he was a tremendous talent and a franchise cornerstone.

These days, he can still be a key veteran asset, especially as the top point guard option off the bench. If he reclaims some or all of the form that made him a 20-point scorer just a few years ago, then he can be a massive steal. Ultimately, a fresh start and good fit elsewhere should hopefully lead to a successful new chapter.