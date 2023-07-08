Hot Takes on Knicks' DaQuan Jeffries, Charlie Brown Jr. vs. 76ers' Jaden Springer

AP Photo/Alex Slitz

Jaden Springer dropped 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 110-101 win over the New York Knicks in Las Vegas Summer League acton on Saturday.

Springer scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half, where the 76ers led wire-to-wire and once took a 16-point lead. That margin got cut down to 102-99 with 33 seconds left as the Knicks went on a late run, but the 76ers held on down the stretch.

The 20-year-old Springer has seen very little playing time over his first two seasons after being selected No. 28 overall in the 2021 NBA draft out of Tennessee. He'll get a fresh start now, though, with Doc Rivers out and Nick Nurse in on the Philadelphia sideline.

Springer certainly made a good first summer league impression, and Twitter took notice.

We'll find out in the fall if Springer is able to carve out some legitimate playing time.

On the flip side, this was a game to forget for the Knicks, who were behind for most of the afternoon and missed all but three of their 19 three-pointers. New York also committed 19 turnovers.

There were two notable bright spots in DaQuan Jeffries (team-high 20 points, including 10 in the first five minutes) and Charlie Brown Jr. (17 points, six rebounds, three steals). Fans on Twitter recognized their efforts.

As for what's next, Philadelphia will play the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. The Knicks are back at it Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets at 5:30 p.m.