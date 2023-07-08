X

NBA

    Hot Takes on Knicks' DaQuan Jeffries, Charlie Brown Jr. vs. 76ers' Jaden Springer

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJuly 8, 2023

    Philadelphia 76ers guard Jaden Springer, right, dunks next to Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 7, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)
    AP Photo/Alex Slitz

    Jaden Springer dropped 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 110-101 win over the New York Knicks in Las Vegas Summer League acton on Saturday.

    Springer scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half, where the 76ers led wire-to-wire and once took a 16-point lead. That margin got cut down to 102-99 with 33 seconds left as the Knicks went on a late run, but the 76ers held on down the stretch.

    The 20-year-old Springer has seen very little playing time over his first two seasons after being selected No. 28 overall in the 2021 NBA draft out of Tennessee. He'll get a fresh start now, though, with Doc Rivers out and Nick Nurse in on the Philadelphia sideline.

    Springer certainly made a good first summer league impression, and Twitter took notice.

    Unimpeachable Listmaker @Joel4MVP

    Jaden Springer is still several months away from being able to legally drink and has played 38 career non-garbage-time NBA minutes but these local blog boys and podcasters act like he's some failed 26-year-old journeyman. Complete dolts.

    Aidan Doc🧸 @AidanDoc_

    Jaden Springer just always knowing when to cut to the basket on offense will be so valuable in NBA spacing and the gravity of Embiid/maybe Harden

    Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

    Jaden Springer knocks down his 1st triple or the day. He's now only 1/5 from deep, but he's got 12 points on 5/9 shooting overall and his defense has been terrific. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a>

    Legs @legsanity

    trying to keep myself from believing Jaden Springer is the next Jimmy Butler

    Lonte @xxLontexx

    Jaden Springer hasn't shot it well but still has been really impressive so far in Summer League. 16 a game against quality teams.

    Ben Sigwart @sig_50

    Jaden Springer (76ers) is all over the court, huh? He's very active.

    Kris Pursiainen @krispursiainen

    Jaden Springer looking like a player - 15 points on 6/10 FG. Sixers lead 69-55

    We'll find out in the fall if Springer is able to carve out some legitimate playing time.

    On the flip side, this was a game to forget for the Knicks, who were behind for most of the afternoon and missed all but three of their 19 three-pointers. New York also committed 19 turnovers.

    There were two notable bright spots in DaQuan Jeffries (team-high 20 points, including 10 in the first five minutes) and Charlie Brown Jr. (17 points, six rebounds, three steals). Fans on Twitter recognized their efforts.

    KnicksFeed & the Big Steppers @knickzfeed

    at least daquan jeffries looks like he doesn't belong here, getting a bunch of easy paint touches + his strength for a smaller wing is overwhelming on both ends

    SKB @SKB1ER

    Daquan Jeffries is that dude that for years whenever he plays he always shows up deserves a NBA roster spot

    Bobby @keep_wolin

    Daquan Jeffries a grown man. He looks different out there.

    Ben Sigwart @sig_50

    DaQuan Jeffries needs to see some minutes with the Knicks. This guy is just too good of an offensive threat and all-around basketball player factoring in his defense.

    jumpman dep ⛹️‍♂️ @TheRealDEP

    i keep saying the same thing, daquan jeffries is good. idk how he's not on an nba roster.

    pls extend quickley @IQEnjoyer

    DaQuan Jeffries and Charlie Brown Jr the only ones worth a damn and they have to play with no PG

    Unimpeachable Listmaker @Joel4MVP

    Charlie Brown Jr. will always be my guy. Dude should be in the league.

    ARENASIX☢️ @SixersArena

    Charlie Brown Jr cooking the Sixers man

    As for what's next, Philadelphia will play the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. The Knicks are back at it Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets at 5:30 p.m.