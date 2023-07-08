X

MLB

    Matt Manning, Tigers' Combined No-Hitter vs. Blue Jays Has Twitter Hyped

    Francisco RosaJuly 8, 2023

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JULY 08: Matt Manning #25 of the Detroit Tigers throws a second inning pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park on July 08, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

    It was a momentous afternoon at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday as the Detroit Tigers had their first combined no-hitter in franchise history against the Toronto Blue Jays in a 2-0 win.

    Matt Manning, Jason Foley and Alex Lange were the protagonists of the matchup as they made history in what has been a mostly uneventful campaign in the Motor City.

    In just his third start since being activated off the injured list, Manning—25—did the heavy lifting for most of the afternoon and was absolutely dominant, going 6 2/3 innings on 91 pitches with five strikeouts and three walks.

    Although manager A.J. Hinch got booed when he took the young stud out of the game for Foley, it didn't derail any of the momentum as he and Lange wrapped things up nicely over the final few frames.

    Neither reliever surrendered a walk during their time on the mound.

    Saturday was the ninth no-hitter in Tigers' history and the first since the 2021 season when Spencer Turnbull accomplished the feat. Before that, Justin Verlander had two such games during his time with the organization.

    Matt Manning, Tigers' Combined No-Hitter vs. Blue Jays Has Twitter Hyped
    Twitter was in shock by the performance but had plenty of praise for the Tigers shutting down a talented Blue Jays' offense.

    Detroit Tigers @tigers

    The ninth no-hitter in franchise history! <a href="https://t.co/pmYNvUME5N">pic.twitter.com/pmYNvUME5N</a>

    MLB @MLB

    The Detr0it <a href="https://twitter.com/tigers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Tigers</a> have done it! <br><br>A combined no-hitter from Matt Manning, Jason Foley and Alex Lange! 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/AeC2UsoJjf">pic.twitter.com/AeC2UsoJjf</a>

    Talkin' Baseball @TalkinBaseball_

    6.2 hitless innings from Matt Manning! <a href="https://t.co/LbD7vrm826">pic.twitter.com/LbD7vrm826</a>

    alley (TORK TIME 🤝 TURTLENECK TIME) @eyefortigers

    MATT MANNING DESERVES A HUGE SHOUTOUT TODAY <a href="https://t.co/TzgWdxP3H8">pic.twitter.com/TzgWdxP3H8</a>

    Dan Clynick @dclynick66

    What an absolutely awesome performance put on display by Matt Manning today!!! 👍 💯 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RepDetroit?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RepDetroit</a> <a href="https://t.co/ElL8s6pJug">https://t.co/ElL8s6pJug</a>

    Chris Castellani @Castellani2014

    This is the best version of Matt Manning that we've seen. The stuff is playing differently than it has in the past.

    The Drew & Mike Show @DrewMikePodcast

    Matt Manning walks off with a No Hitter….6 and 2/3 innings worth. Tigers pull him after giving up his 3rd walk. 91 pitches. Not to be a total BOOMER about it but it SUCKS that they had to pull him. He wasn't gonna make it a full 9. <a href="https://t.co/DEPwDKKXpQ">pic.twitter.com/DEPwDKKXpQ</a>

    ✋🏾 @ghostofspringer

    EVERYONE GET READY THE 2023 DETROIT TIGERS ARE ABOUT TO THROW A COMBINED NO HITTER

    Yé Carter @YeyCarter

    Ok Tigers with the no hitter 😂😂🔥🔥

    Connor Halley @ConnorHalley

    The Tigers have a no-hitter going? Crazy!

    Nick 🥔 (76ERS AND PHILLIES SUCK) @PotatoCam69

    TIGERS HAVE A NO HITTER TIGERS HAVE A NO HITTER TIGERS HAVE A NO HITTER TIGERS HAVE A NO HITTER TIGERS HAVE A NO HITTER TIGERS HAVE A NO HITTER TIGERS HAVE A NO HITTER TIGERS HAVE A NO HITTER TIGERS HAVE A NO HITTER TIGERS HAVE A NO HITTER TIGERS HAVE A NO HITTER

    Barstool Detroit @BSMotorCity

    NO-HITTER FOR THE TIGERS <a href="https://t.co/ShyGrF6IUe">pic.twitter.com/ShyGrF6IUe</a>

    Tony Dombrowski @tonydombrowski

    TIGERS WIN!!!!!! A COMBINED NO-HITTER FROM MATT MANNING, JASON FOLEY AND ALEX LANGE!!!!!! THE FIRST COMBINED NO-NO IN FRANCHISE HISTORY. 🐅🔥<br><br>9.0 IP | 0 H | 0 R | 3 BB | 7 K <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RepDetroit?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RepDetroit</a> <br><br>📸: <a href="https://twitter.com/tigers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tigers</a> <a href="https://t.co/Tqx5MItJFV">pic.twitter.com/Tqx5MItJFV</a>

    Detroit Tigers memes @TheRyanBlevins

    COMBINED NO HITTER IN DETROIT <a href="https://t.co/ZXhM0lEtOh">pic.twitter.com/ZXhM0lEtOh</a>

    Rogelio Castillo @rogcastbaseball

    The Detroit Tigers not only have their second no-hitter against the Blue Jays but the team's first combined no-hitter. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RepDetroit?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RepDetroit</a> <a href="https://t.co/JdANXOswSb">pic.twitter.com/JdANXOswSb</a>

    colleen 🏳️‍🌈 @cmmcguire

    Combined no-hitter for the Tigers! So cool. And against a pretty good Toronto lineup.

    Toronto Blue Jays @BlueJays

    Final. <a href="https://t.co/y2PIi99aAg">pic.twitter.com/y2PIi99aAg</a>

    Saturday was the highlight of a Tigers' season that has been mostly disappointing, despite having some young talent on the roster. They currently sit at 39-49 and are five games back of the Minnesota Twins.

    Hopefully, the unexpected no-hitter can be the type of landmark moment that helps the squad build some momentum going into the second half of the year.