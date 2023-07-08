Matt Manning, Tigers' Combined No-Hitter vs. Blue Jays Has Twitter Hyped

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

It was a momentous afternoon at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday as the Detroit Tigers had their first combined no-hitter in franchise history against the Toronto Blue Jays in a 2-0 win.

Matt Manning, Jason Foley and Alex Lange were the protagonists of the matchup as they made history in what has been a mostly uneventful campaign in the Motor City.

In just his third start since being activated off the injured list, Manning—25—did the heavy lifting for most of the afternoon and was absolutely dominant, going 6 2/3 innings on 91 pitches with five strikeouts and three walks.

Although manager A.J. Hinch got booed when he took the young stud out of the game for Foley, it didn't derail any of the momentum as he and Lange wrapped things up nicely over the final few frames.

Neither reliever surrendered a walk during their time on the mound.

Saturday was the ninth no-hitter in Tigers' history and the first since the 2021 season when Spencer Turnbull accomplished the feat. Before that, Justin Verlander had two such games during his time with the organization.

Twitter was in shock by the performance but had plenty of praise for the Tigers shutting down a talented Blue Jays' offense.

Saturday was the highlight of a Tigers' season that has been mostly disappointing, despite having some young talent on the roster. They currently sit at 39-49 and are five games back of the Minnesota Twins.

Hopefully, the unexpected no-hitter can be the type of landmark moment that helps the squad build some momentum going into the second half of the year.