NBA Summer League 2023: Hot Takes About Top Players from Day 2 Las Vegas Results

After an electric opening night of Las Vegas Summer League on Friday, action continued throughout the day Saturday with some more great, young talent showing off their skills in Sin City.

The future of the league once again showed out with several more impressive NBA debuts taking place over the course of the afternoon, once again demonstrating the sport is in good hands over the next several years.

Here are some of the bigger talking points from day two in Vegas.

Cason Wallace Lights it Up in Vegas Debut

Another day, another impressive performance by an Oklahoma City youngster.

On Saturday it was Cason Wallace's turn, showing why the the Thunder traded for his draft rights with the Dallas Mavericks on draft night. And he now looks like the latest addition to an already uber-impressive young core.

Sharing the court with former No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren, Wallace was the best player on the floor in OKC's win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Not best-known for his shooting ability coming out Kentucky, the 19-year-old guard lit it up from deep, knocking down six of his 10 shots from beyond the arc en route to a 20-point performance.

He even knocked down a half-court shot for his final bucket of the afternoon.

Wallace also added three rebounds, two assists and two steals to his tally, doing a bit of everything.

In recent seasons, the Thunder have prioritized young, big, ball handlers that can help initiate the offense and get their own shot, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey being some of the main examples.

And Wallace looks like to be the newest piece to that trend.

Wallace and the Thunder are back in action Tuesday against the Houston Rockets.

Anthony Black Dazzles with Magic

Hoping to become the latest talented, young addition to the Orlando Magic's roster, Anthony Black took a good step in the right direction in his first game with the organization in Vegas against the Detroit Pistons.

Going up against No. 5 overall pick Ausar Thompson, Black—who went to the Magic at No. 6—looked like the best player on the floor in a losing effort. The former Arkansas Razorback dropped 17 points to go along with five assists, five rebounds and three steals on 7-of-10 shooting from the field.

Black, 19, used his 6-foot-7 frame to the best of his ability and showed why Orlando selected him with perhaps some more heralded prospects still on the board.

If he continues to impress, Black can give the Magic plenty of lineup versatility with his size and guard skills to play either in really big or small lineups. He could end up making Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner's life much easier next season on one of the league's most exciting young squads.

The Magic are back in action Monday night against the Indiana Pacers.

Keyonte George Continues to Impress

Coming off a couple of nice outings in the Salt Lake City Summer League in front of a home crowd with the Jazz, Keyonte George pulled up to Sin City and kept things rolling.

George, who was taken No. 16 overall by Utah after an impressive but inconsistent freshman year at Baylor, continues to show people why he was being mocked in the top-five of the draft a year ago.

He had the best performance of his young Summer League career—the best Vegas debut of any rookie thus far—going out and dropping a game-high 33 points on 12-of-24 shooting from the field and 6-of-15 from three point range.

But perhaps what was even more impressive was George's passing ability. The Big 12 Freshman of the Year ended the night with 10 assists, finishing with a double-double and just two turnovers.

What a way to announce yourself onto summer's biggest stage.

The youth movement in Utah just keeps getting better and George is certainly looking like one of the gems of the draft thus far.

The Jazz will next face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.