X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    NBA Summer League 2023: Hot Takes About Top Players from Day 2 Las Vegas Results

    Francisco RosaJuly 9, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 08: Cason Wallace #22 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts to shot against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter during at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)
    Candice Ward/Getty Images

    After an electric opening night of Las Vegas Summer League on Friday, action continued throughout the day Saturday with some more great, young talent showing off their skills in Sin City.

    The future of the league once again showed out with several more impressive NBA debuts taking place over the course of the afternoon, once again demonstrating the sport is in good hands over the next several years.

    Here are some of the bigger talking points from day two in Vegas.

    Cason Wallace Lights it Up in Vegas Debut

    Another day, another impressive performance by an Oklahoma City youngster.

    On Saturday it was Cason Wallace's turn, showing why the the Thunder traded for his draft rights with the Dallas Mavericks on draft night. And he now looks like the latest addition to an already uber-impressive young core.

    Sharing the court with former No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren, Wallace was the best player on the floor in OKC's win over the Dallas Mavericks.

    Not best-known for his shooting ability coming out Kentucky, the 19-year-old guard lit it up from deep, knocking down six of his 10 shots from beyond the arc en route to a 20-point performance.

    He even knocked down a half-court shot for his final bucket of the afternoon.

    NBA Summer League 2023: Hot Takes About Top Players from Day 2 Las Vegas Results
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Wallace also added three rebounds, two assists and two steals to his tally, doing a bit of everything.

    In recent seasons, the Thunder have prioritized young, big, ball handlers that can help initiate the offense and get their own shot, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey being some of the main examples.

    And Wallace looks like to be the newest piece to that trend.

    NBA Twitter was hyping up the former Wildcat.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    CASON WALLACE FROM HALF-COURT 😱 <br><br>He's up to 6 threes 🔥 <br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/UdLuryLJ4R">pic.twitter.com/UdLuryLJ4R</a>

    TF @ThunderFocus

    Cason Wallace Thunder Vegas debut<br><br>20 points<br>3 rebounds<br>2 assists<br>2 steals<br>6/10 3PA <a href="https://t.co/UlqnU5pZPI">pic.twitter.com/UlqnU5pZPI</a>

    Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

    Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace and Ousmane Dieng in the 1st half: <a href="https://t.co/STIeFlHBew">pic.twitter.com/STIeFlHBew</a>

    Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

    Cason Wallace's first half in a Thunder uniform:<br><br>15 PTS<br>5-6 3PT<br>3 REB<br>1 AST<br>1 STL<br><br>That's a debut.

    Tristan Pharis @TristanUda

    FIVE catch &amp; shoot threes for Cason Wallace in the first half of his NBA Summer League debut…<br><br>This is the same player that finished second in the SEC in assists last season.<br><br>Impressive. <br><br>His versatility will make him a difference maker in the NBA, and OKC is a perfect spot. <a href="https://t.co/h0rzNLMVl4">https://t.co/h0rzNLMVl4</a>

    𝙈𝙑𝙋 𝙎𝙃𝘼𝙄 | H&H 🏀🔥 @MVPShai2

    I'm going to overreact now. <br><br>CASON WALLACE WAS THE STEAL OF THE DRAFT 🔥🔥🔥🔥 <a href="https://t.co/jaPGTYAjEo">pic.twitter.com/jaPGTYAjEo</a>

    𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 @Three_Cone

    Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace are top five all time<br><br>We've got the best young core in the league<br><br>Sam Presti has spent the summer finessing<br><br>What a life <a href="https://t.co/N829frcirF">pic.twitter.com/N829frcirF</a>

    jdub supporter @lucky4what

    "I knew Cason Wallace was gonna hit that halfcourt shot" <a href="https://t.co/Zk6lsg8WNS">pic.twitter.com/Zk6lsg8WNS</a>

    Brett Usher @UsherNBA

    Can't believe y'all let OKC get their hands on Cason Wallace

    Pranav Sriraman @PranavSriraman

    Cason Wallace <a href="https://t.co/TbEWieYlgd">pic.twitter.com/TbEWieYlgd</a>

    Royce Young @royceyoung

    I don't think it's gonna take long for Cason Wallace to become a fan favorite in OKC.

    Wallace and the Thunder are back in action Tuesday against the Houston Rockets.

    Anthony Black Dazzles with Magic

    Hoping to become the latest talented, young addition to the Orlando Magic's roster, Anthony Black took a good step in the right direction in his first game with the organization in Vegas against the Detroit Pistons.

    Going up against No. 5 overall pick Ausar Thompson, Black—who went to the Magic at No. 6—looked like the best player on the floor in a losing effort. The former Arkansas Razorback dropped 17 points to go along with five assists, five rebounds and three steals on 7-of-10 shooting from the field.

    Black, 19, used his 6-foot-7 frame to the best of his ability and showed why Orlando selected him with perhaps some more heralded prospects still on the board.

    If he continues to impress, Black can give the Magic plenty of lineup versatility with his size and guard skills to play either in really big or small lineups. He could end up making Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner's life much easier next season on one of the league's most exciting young squads.

    Twitter was impressed by his Vegas debut.

    NBA @NBA

    Anthony Black, the <a href="https://twitter.com/OrlandoMagic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OrlandoMagic</a> No. 6 pick, goes for 17 PTS, 5 AST, 5 REB, and 3 STL in his <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA2KSummerLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA2KSummerLeague</a> debut! <a href="https://t.co/djFRxsjuuj">pic.twitter.com/djFRxsjuuj</a>

    Huncho Hoops @HunchoHoops

    Jeff Weltman speaks on Anthony Black &amp; the Magic Big 3/Young Core<br><br>"Anthony Black is everything the league is looking for…his special talent is unlocking others and raises the ceiling for the team" <br><br>"Goal of developing internal competition where we can drive our own betterment" <a href="https://t.co/Ymzo0moTt0">pic.twitter.com/Ymzo0moTt0</a>

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    My god. Anthony Black in NBA spacing is a MONSTER

    WeltGawd @MagicMan816

    Turns out that Anthony Black and Jett Howard are both point guards.<br><br>Gradey Dick nor Jordan Hawkins have this level of playmaking.

    Rayshard❼ ( Jett Black SZN👑 ) @Rayshard07

    Jett Howard passing and defense today has really stood out<br><br>Anthony Black is going to be a nightly triple double threat <br><br>Kevon Harris is looking like the best player on the floor with all these lottery picks<br><br>Caleb Houstan looks stronger and does what you want from 3 and D wing <a href="https://t.co/QCQoxDGvYx">pic.twitter.com/QCQoxDGvYx</a>

    First Responder Drew @haaaaandrew

    Anthony Black is legitimately doing everything for the Magic right now

    Deb #HollandGangGang @debswim2010

    We made the correct pick at 6! Anthony Black 🔥

    Will Whitson @will_whitson2

    Anthony Black is the REAL DEAL. <a href="https://t.co/GaT6FQhiX2">pic.twitter.com/GaT6FQhiX2</a>

    The Sixth Man Show @SixthManShow

    Magic lose to the Pistons but Anthony Black looks legit 👀 <a href="https://t.co/FfUHh0vl36">pic.twitter.com/FfUHh0vl36</a>

    John Frascella (Football) @LegendSports7

    VERY impressed by rookie Anthony Black out the gate. <br><br>Orlando Magic seriously on the rise with Black, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs &amp; hopefully Jett Howard as well. <a href="https://t.co/aiu9SeTIJj">https://t.co/aiu9SeTIJj</a>

    chilli @RetroRosser

    Anthony Black looks good, look out for Orlando in these next few seasons

    JaraceSZN (M.A.Careeey) @liduponmyhead

    Anthony Black is going to be everything we thought MCW was going to be 🧐

    Louie McGrady @_KeepItLou

    All I'm saying is: ANTHONY BLACK belongs here !

    The Magic are back in action Monday night against the Indiana Pacers.

    Keyonte George Continues to Impress

    Coming off a couple of nice outings in the Salt Lake City Summer League in front of a home crowd with the Jazz, Keyonte George pulled up to Sin City and kept things rolling.

    George, who was taken No. 16 overall by Utah after an impressive but inconsistent freshman year at Baylor, continues to show people why he was being mocked in the top-five of the draft a year ago.

    He had the best performance of his young Summer League career—the best Vegas debut of any rookie thus far—going out and dropping a game-high 33 points on 12-of-24 shooting from the field and 6-of-15 from three point range.

    But perhaps what was even more impressive was George's passing ability. The Big 12 Freshman of the Year ended the night with 10 assists, finishing with a double-double and just two turnovers.

    What a way to announce yourself onto summer's biggest stage.

    The youth movement in Utah just keeps getting better and George is certainly looking like one of the gems of the draft thus far.

    NBA Twitter was taking notice.

    NBA @NBA

    Keyonte George alley-oop 🔨 🔨<br><br>Watch the No. 16 pick in action LIVE on ESPN2! <a href="https://t.co/VclsWYLoTH">pic.twitter.com/VclsWYLoTH</a>

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    The Jazz just might have been right about Keyonte George

    Jazz Lead @JazzLead

    KEYONTE GEORGE HAS 7 ASSISTS AT HALF <a href="https://t.co/EFAozTSjeI">pic.twitter.com/EFAozTSjeI</a>

    Rafael Barlowe @Barlowe500

    I love seeing Keyonte George address the "lack of athleticism" concerns in real time

    The Box and One @TheBoxAndOne_

    Keyonte George is going to lead the league in FTA some day. Just has a knack for going into bodies and getting a whistle

    Draft Deeper @DraftDeeper

    It's a longer shot than some wagers, but there's a real Keyonte George ROY value bet lurking out there somewhere…

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    Keyonte George is putting on a playmaking clinic

    colton: lifelong Taylor Hendricks fan @AggieFanColton

    This is the Keyonte George that was mocked top 5 earlier in the year, for a good reason.

    colton: lifelong Taylor Hendricks fan @AggieFanColton

    Go place your Keyonte George ROY bets now before his odds change in about an hour

    Pro Swing Trading 📈😎🇺🇸 @Pro__Trading

    Keyonte George has the look of a future star PG.

    Cam @Cam_S1990

    Keyonte George after reading Jazz twitter last night in flames about Cam Whitmore. <a href="https://t.co/QCydJZH4eh">pic.twitter.com/QCydJZH4eh</a>

    The Jazz will next face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.