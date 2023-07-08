AEW Collision Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 8

AEW Collision Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 8July 8, 2023
Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of AEW Collision on July 8 from Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada.
A huge match in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament took place on this show when CM Punk and Samoa Joe stepped into the ring for only their third singles encounter ever.
We also saw Ricky Starks face his former tag team partner, Powerhouse Hobbs.
Finally, Jay White and Juice Robinson faced FTR in a Tag Team Championship Eliminator match.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on the fourth episode of AEW Collision.
Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
- Before the show began, Tony Khan announced that Willow was injured and would be unable to compete on this show against Athena. That match will take place on Rampage.
- Nigel McGuinness did a great job recapping the history between Starks and Hobbs in a short amount of time.
- The black and pink gear was a nice touch by Hobbs.
- Starks is an underrated striker. He has a good punch, which is not something that can be said about every pro wrestler.
- The tornado DDT Starks tried to hit did not work out well at all. It's unfortunate because that is one of his better signature moves.
The show opened with some backstage promos that led to CM Punk coming out to the ring to grab a mic and speak his mind. He talked about the Owen Hart Cup Tournament and how none of this would be happening if it wasn't for Owen. He gave a great speech to get the show started. This was followed by a short video recapping Joe and Punk's history.
The first match of the night was between two former tag team partners who became bitter rivals. Hobbs had the QTV crew with him as he faced Starks in this semifinal bout.
Starks tried to corner Hobbs for some right hands to the head, but the big man quickly used his power to get himself out of that situation. They had a couple of moments that felt slightly miscalculated early on, but once they got their bearings, they found the chemistry they had during their initial feud again.
Every time it seemed like the former FTW champion was making a comeback, Hobbs would put him right back down on the mat with one move.
This match had a steady pace and was more about Hobbs methodically inflicting damage than trying to squeeze in as many moves as they could.
All Elite Wrestling @AEW
QT Marshall just cost Powerhouse Hobbs the win.<br><br>Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWCollision?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWCollision</a> LIVE on TNT!<a href="https://twitter.com/TrueWillieHobbs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TrueWillieHobbs</a> <a href="https://t.co/Y5ZDZ4bM5Q">pic.twitter.com/Y5ZDZ4bM5Q</a>
It helped make Starks look more like an underdog so whenever he would try to get the upper hand, the crowd would get behind him. It worked well because whenever he started to make some progress, the crowd popped.
Aubrey Edwards was too distracted by QT Marshall to see that Hobbs had the match won, so it gave Starks enough time to recover and hit a Spear for the win. Hobbs was irate and pushed Marshall to the mat when he tried to explain himself.
He delivered a spinebuster to Aaron Solow before Harley Cameron threw herself in front of QT to save him from Hobbs' wrath.
Winner: Ricky Starks
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations