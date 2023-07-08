Suns Rumors: Bol Bol Expected to Sign Contract in 'Near Future' to Join Durant, Beal

AP Photo/Allison Dinner

Free agent big man Bol Bol is expected to join the Phoenix Suns, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The 23-year-old Bol played his first three seasons with the Denver Nuggets before they traded him to the Boston Celtics in Jan. 2022. The C's re-routed Bol to the Orlando Magic one month later.

The 7'2" center received his most extensive playing time in Orlando after sparingly seeing the court in Denver. In 70 games (33 starts) in 2022-23, Bol averaged 9.1 points on 54.6 percent shooting, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 21.5 minutes per game.

Orlando had to guarantee Bol's $2.2 million contract by July 4 if it wanted to keep him aboard, but the Magic opted to go in a different direction and waive him instead.

Now Bol appears headed for a fresh start in Phoenix.

The Suns are building around a strong core four of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Deandre Ayton. That quartet's combined salary cap figures prohibit the team from going out on any spending sprees in free agency.

In turn, Phoenix has signed numerous players to short, cost-effective deals, including Keita Bates-Diop, Yuta Watanabe, Drew Eubanks and Chimezie Metu.

And now Bol could be in the mix to shore up the frontcourt depth.