NBA Rumors: Wizards Not Yet in 'Full-Rebuild' Mode Despite Beal, Porziņģis Trades

Despite trading their two best players this summer, the Washington Wizards aren't completely ready to enter a rebuilding phase.

Per The Athletic's Josh Robbins, the Wizards aren't quite in "full-rebuild" mode at this point, if it happens at all.

Robbins noted Wizards officials are regarding the 2023-24 season "as something akin to a rejuvenation period" for the entire franchise "to rebuild the culture" that fell apart in recent years when the plan to build around Bradley Beal didn't work.

Beal, who signed a five-year, $251 million contract in July 2022, was traded to the Phoenix Suns in a three-team deal that also involved the Indiana Pacers on June 26.

Kristaps Porziņģis was dealt to the Boston Celtics in a three-team trade with the Memphis Grizzlies on June 23.

The Beal-Porziņģis duo combined to averaged 46.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game last season.

Even though they put up impressive numbers, the Wizards remained mired in the same mediocrity that's plagued the franchise for years. They finished 35-47 for the second consecutive season and were under .500 for the fifth consecutive year.

In an attempt to move the franchise in a new direction, Michael Winger was hired as president of Monumental Basketball, giving him full leadership power of the Wizards. The 43-year-old came to Washington after spending the previous six seasons as general manager of the Los Angeles Clippers.

While those trades did help clear out a lot of money owed to both players, the Wizards didn't get anything of significant value by trading Beal. His contract and no-trade clause limited their options, so they got six second-round picks and four first-round pick swaps.

Porziņģis brought back the best asset in either deal when they got Tyus Jones from the Grizzlies. The 27-year-old has long held the title of being the best backup point guard in the NBA during his time in Memphis playing behind Ja Morant.

Jones averaged a career-high 10.3 points per game and was tied with former Wizards point guard Monte Morris for the best assist-to-turnover ratio in the league last season (5.4).

The Wizards also agreed to a four-year, $102 million deal with Kyle Kuzma early in free agency. He averaged a career-high 21.2 points per game in 2022-23.

Washington also helped solidify its offense for next season by acquiring Jordan Poole from the Golden State Warriors for Chris Paul, who was acquired in the Beal trade.

Jones, Kuzma and Poole probably isn't the foundation for the next great Wizards team, but it's good enough to keep them competitive against enough teams they won't completely bottom out right away.

At some point the Wizards could decide to play their luck in the lottery when the right prospect comes along. For now, though, Winger and general manager Will Dawkins are trying to give the franchise a sense of direction for the first time in a long time.