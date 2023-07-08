Nets' Jacque Vaughn Says He Looks Forward 'to Coaching a Healthy Ben Simmons'

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Coming off a rough 2022-23 season after missing the previous year due to injuries, Ben Simmons still has a supporter in Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn.

Speaking to NBA TV on Friday night (h/t Net Income of NetsDaily.com), Vaughn explained he is "excited to coach a healthy Ben Simmons" next season.

"That's exciting for me," he added. "The team is excited to have him healthy, being part of our program and moving forward. He has an innate ability to impact the basketball game on both ends of the floor. So, we missed that in the Philly series and looking forward to it."

