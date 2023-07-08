X

NBA

    Nets' Jacque Vaughn Says He Looks Forward 'to Coaching a Healthy Ben Simmons'

    Adam WellsJuly 8, 2023

    BROOKLYN, NY - MARCH 29: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets sits on the bench during the game against the Houston Rockets on March 29, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

    Coming off a rough 2022-23 season after missing the previous year due to injuries, Ben Simmons still has a supporter in Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn.

    Speaking to NBA TV on Friday night (h/t Net Income of NetsDaily.com), Vaughn explained he is "excited to coach a healthy Ben Simmons" next season.

    "That's exciting for me," he added. "The team is excited to have him healthy, being part of our program and moving forward. He has an innate ability to impact the basketball game on both ends of the floor. So, we missed that in the Philly series and looking forward to it."

