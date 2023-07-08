Deion Sanders Agrees to Apparel, Footwear Contract to Rejoin Nike After Animosity

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

University of Colorado Boulder head coach Deion Sanders has reportedly re-signed with Nike after saying in 2017 he would "never" wear their shoes again.

Sanders posted an Instagram photo Friday of himself with one of his signature Nike sneakers, captioned "We Coming."

A former dual MLB and NFL player, at times on the same day, Sanders was known in the 1990s for his Nike Air Diamond Turf line, which was first introduced in 1993.

Sanders' signature shoe was re-released in 2013 and 2017, according to The Spun's Matt Audilet. The model featured in Sanders' post is red, white and black, an original color scheme inspired by Sanders' MLB tenure with the Atlanta Braves and his NFL stint with the Atlanta Falcons, per Audilet.

Sanders was hired by Colorado to overhaul a historically bad Buffaloes team in December. The school has been part of Nike sponsorship deals since 2005 and is currently on contract with the brand through 2025.

The sponsorship deal requires Sanders to "exclusively" wear Nike branded products "while he is acting in his official capacity as head football coach," according to contract deals shared by USA Today's Brent Schrotenboer.

That has led to Sanders' reunion with Nike, a brand he was once so closely tied with he starred in commercials alongside Dennis Leary.

Sanders previously cited grievances with the brand, including them declining to help him provide funds to youth sports organizations (h/t Schrotenboer) and a lack of what he felt was proper compensation for his role in designing the original Diamond Turf, in statements regarding his split with Nike.

With Colorado, however, it looks like Sanders has returned once more to Nike sponsorship. That might mean sneakerheads can expect an upcoming Diamond Turf re-release.