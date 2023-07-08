X

CFB

NEWSTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Deion Sanders Agrees to Apparel, Footwear Contract to Rejoin Nike After Animosity

    Julia StumbaughJuly 8, 2023

    BOULDER, COLORADO - APRIL 22: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team warms up prior to their spring game at Folsom Field on April 22, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
    Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

    University of Colorado Boulder head coach Deion Sanders has reportedly re-signed with Nike after saying in 2017 he would "never" wear their shoes again.

    Sanders posted an Instagram photo Friday of himself with one of his signature Nike sneakers, captioned "We Coming."

    A former dual MLB and NFL player, at times on the same day, Sanders was known in the 1990s for his Nike Air Diamond Turf line, which was first introduced in 1993.

    Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

    BREAKING: Deion Sanders is officially back with Nike. 👀👀<br><br>Deion's Diamond Turf line from the 1990s is one of the brand's most iconic Nike Training signature series. <a href="https://t.co/ZU2YR57545">pic.twitter.com/ZU2YR57545</a>

    Sanders' signature shoe was re-released in 2013 and 2017, according to The Spun's Matt Audilet. The model featured in Sanders' post is red, white and black, an original color scheme inspired by Sanders' MLB tenure with the Atlanta Braves and his NFL stint with the Atlanta Falcons, per Audilet.

    Sanders was hired by Colorado to overhaul a historically bad Buffaloes team in December. The school has been part of Nike sponsorship deals since 2005 and is currently on contract with the brand through 2025.

    The sponsorship deal requires Sanders to "exclusively" wear Nike branded products "while he is acting in his official capacity as head football coach," according to contract deals shared by USA Today's Brent Schrotenboer.

    That has led to Sanders' reunion with Nike, a brand he was once so closely tied with he starred in commercials alongside Dennis Leary.

    Deion Sanders Agrees to Apparel, Footwear Contract to Rejoin Nike After Animosity
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Sanders previously cited grievances with the brand, including them declining to help him provide funds to youth sports organizations (h/t Schrotenboer) and a lack of what he felt was proper compensation for his role in designing the original Diamond Turf, in statements regarding his split with Nike.

    With Colorado, however, it looks like Sanders has returned once more to Nike sponsorship. That might mean sneakerheads can expect an upcoming Diamond Turf re-release.