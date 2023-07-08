Hot Takes on Raptors' Gradey Dick, Markquis Nowell vs. Bulls' Nate Darling

Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

Raptors fans got their first look at No. 13 pick Gradey Dick following Toronto's Summer League tip-off Friday in Las Vegas.

After the Raptors lost 83-74 to the Chicago Bulls, some viewers thought they should have been focusing on undrafted guard Markquis Nowell instead.

Dick struggled with turnovers while Nowell enjoyed a 17-point night. Meanwhile, Nate Darling worked on his case for a Bulls roster spot by leading Chicago with 15 points while shooting 43 percent from behind the arc.

Dick, billed as one of the best shooters of the 2023 draft class, struggled early, turning over the ball during an 0-for-4 start. He finished the game with 10 points with turnovers on 3-for-12 shooting, including 2-for-9 from the three-point line.

In contrast, Nowell was a consistent force on offense for the Raptors. He shot 6-for-12 and went 4-for-6 on threes.

That led to some controversial comparisons between first-rounder Dick and Nowell, who went undrafted out of Kansas State before signing his two-way deal with the Raptors.

Toronto led early, but Chicago stole the lead in the second quarter and kept it. A jump shot from Darling with nine seconds left in the quarter helped the Bulls head into the half with a comfortable eight-point lead.

Bulls fans were seeing that kind of shooting from Darling all night. The 24-year-old shooting guard, who is making a bid for an NBA contract after two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers' NBA G League affiliate, led Chicago with 15 attempts.

Dick, Nowell and the Raptors return to Summer League action Sunday against Emoni Bates and the Cleveland Cavaliers, while Darling will get another shot with the Bulls Saturday against the GG Jackson and the Memphis Grizzlies.