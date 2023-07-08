X

    Hot Takes on Raptors' Gradey Dick, Markquis Nowell vs. Bulls' Nate Darling

    Julia StumbaughJuly 8, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 7: Gradey Dick #1 of the Toronto Raptors looks on during the game against the Chicago Bulls during the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League on July 7, 2023 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

    Raptors fans got their first look at No. 13 pick Gradey Dick following Toronto's Summer League tip-off Friday in Las Vegas.

    After the Raptors lost 83-74 to the Chicago Bulls, some viewers thought they should have been focusing on undrafted guard Markquis Nowell instead.

    Dick struggled with turnovers while Nowell enjoyed a 17-point night. Meanwhile, Nate Darling worked on his case for a Bulls roster spot by leading Chicago with 15 points while shooting 43 percent from behind the arc.

    Dick, billed as one of the best shooters of the 2023 draft class, struggled early, turning over the ball during an 0-for-4 start. He finished the game with 10 points with turnovers on 3-for-12 shooting, including 2-for-9 from the three-point line.

    In contrast, Nowell was a consistent force on offense for the Raptors. He shot 6-for-12 and went 4-for-6 on threes.

    That led to some controversial comparisons between first-rounder Dick and Nowell, who went undrafted out of Kansas State before signing his two-way deal with the Raptors.

    Keerthika Uthayakumar @keerthikau

    Raptors rookies in their Summer League debuts: <br><br>Markquis Nowell - 17 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 4/6 3P, 3 STL <br>Gradey Dick - 10 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 2/9 3P, 3 STL

    Mike @mikegconigs

    markquis nowell &gt; gradey dick

    Brayden Ballard @braydenbrb222

    Gradey Dick bricking on all these potential Markquis Nowell highlights smh

    ethan #NHLtoKC @Howard4Heisman_

    After today I think it's safe to say Nowell &gt; Dick

    Beasley's Burner🌾🌾🌾 @AllSportsKSU

    If Gradey Dick could hit 1 or his 32 shots Markquis Nowell would have a double-double.

    Tas Melas @TasMelas

    The Dick Era has been surpassed by The Nowell Era

    Raptors Rapture @raptorsrapture

    If Gradey Dick had Markquis Nowell's handle...

    Toronto led early, but Chicago stole the lead in the second quarter and kept it. A jump shot from Darling with nine seconds left in the quarter helped the Bulls head into the half with a comfortable eight-point lead.

    Bulls fans were seeing that kind of shooting from Darling all night. The 24-year-old shooting guard, who is making a bid for an NBA contract after two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers' NBA G League affiliate, led Chicago with 15 attempts.

    Hoops Supply @HoopsSupply

    Nate Darling can shoot that thing 😮‍💨

    teddy p @teddy_perkinss

    Ay nate darling that shot looking kinda nice 👀

    Bulls Wire @Bulls_Wire

    Two minutes into Summer League and Nate Darling's three-point shooting is already intriguing

    Pepper Brooks @peppertakes

    Nate Darling, another Max Strus type shooter. Shooting form looks pure.

    Jimmy PGI @PgiJimmy

    Nate Darling a real sniper

    Dick, Nowell and the Raptors return to Summer League action Sunday against Emoni Bates and the Cleveland Cavaliers, while Darling will get another shot with the Bulls Saturday against the GG Jackson and the Memphis Grizzlies.