Suns Rumors: Bol Bol Eyed in NBA Free Agency After Isaiah Todd Trade with Grizzlies

Former Orlando Magic center Bol Bol could be pursued by the Phoenix Suns, NBA insider Marc Stein reported Friday.

The Suns are "said to have a level of interest in Bol," who cleared waivers Thursday, Stein said.

Phoenix just moved big man Isaiah Todd to replenish the team's stock of second-round picks, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. They now have an open spot on the roster.

Bol went unclaimed on waivers despite his affordable $2.2 million salary, a development Stein called "startling." The 7'2" forward, who struggled with injuries for three seasons with the Denver Nuggets, recorded the most productive campaign of his NBA career in 2022-23 as he averaged 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 70 appearances.

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix said he would "not be surprised" if the Suns considered signing Bol as a free agent.

Foot surgery shortened Bol's college career to just nine NCAA games at Oregon in 2018-19. Despite his stunning 7'7" wingspan measurement at the NBA Combine and initial projections as a top-five pick, Bol fell to No. 44 in the 2019 draft.

Bol had played just 53 games across three seasons with the Nuggets. Denver initially referred to Bol's long stretches of absence from the G League and NBA as "injury management" following his college surgery. Bol then underwent another foot surgery in January 2022.

Bol was able to put together a healthy professional campaign for the first time in 2022-23. He began the campaign as a starter for the Magic. Even as his time decreased later in the season, he was an eye-catching player to watch.

As ESPN's Zach Lowe put it, "There is no sight quite like a 7-2 giant with a preposterous 7-8 wingspan zig-zagging coast-to-coast."

"Every elongated dribble contains delicious suspense; possessions hang in the balance as the ball hangs in the air," Lowe wrote in March. "The journey may end with Bol tossing the ball five rows into the stands or Eurostepping between defenders for a face-at-the-rim dunk."

On an overhauled 2022-23 Suns roster built around veterans, taking a gamble on the continued health of 23-year-old Bol could be an interesting investment in the future of Phoenix's front-court depth. With more time to develop as a healthy player, Bol could grow into a threat on offense.