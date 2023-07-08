X

NBA

    Hot Takes on Blazers' Scoot Henderson vs. Rockets' Amen Thompson

    Francisco RosaJuly 8, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 07: Scoot Henderson #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks to pass the ball against the Houston Rockets during the second quarter at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)
    Candice Ward/Getty Images

    It was glorious while it lasted.

    What was meant to be one of the marquee matchups of the first night of Las Vegas Summer League between Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers versus Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets was all it was hyped up to be.

    Even in a thrilling game that ended on a Jabari Smith Jr. buzzer-beating three for a 100-99 Rockets win, all eyes were on the two rookies that were taken back-to-back in June's NBA Draft.

    The top two guard prospects in the class, Henderson (No. 3 overall) and Thompson (no. 4) battled it out admirably at the Thomas and Mack Center in Sin City and took the crowd by storm.

    Living up to all the praise that he had coming out of the G League Ignite, Henderson came out looking explosive and poised, everything Portland would want out Damian Lillard's eventual successor.

    The 19-year-old star had 13 quick points in the first quarter, including a couple impressive off-the-dribble jumpers and a nice english finish at the rim, trying to show everyone why he believes he was the best player in the draft.

    Unfortunately his night was cut short in the third quarter after he suffered a right shoulder injury. He ended the night with 15 points to go along with five rebounds, six assists and a steal in 21 minutes of action.

    Hot Takes on Blazers' Scoot Henderson vs. Rockets' Amen Thompson
    The young star had NBA Twitter on fire, with Portland fans excited for the season, even with the imminent departure of Lillard

    NBA @NBA

    Scoot Henderson steps back for his first bucket!<br><br>Watch the No. 3 pick's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA2KSummerLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA2KSummerLeague</a> debut LIVE on ESPN. <a href="https://t.co/XdMor7tsua">pic.twitter.com/XdMor7tsua</a>

    Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral

    Scoot Henderson in the 1st Quarter:<br><br>13 Points<br>3 Rebounds<br>3 Assists<br>71% FG<br>100% 3P <a href="https://t.co/SWMauYnwNZ">pic.twitter.com/SWMauYnwNZ</a>

    Reece @reecec1102

    Hornets fans seeing Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller play in Summer League <a href="https://t.co/GssZ1Scadj">pic.twitter.com/GssZ1Scadj</a>

    Israel @iohandles

    Scoot Henderson's generational<a href="https://t.co/XNLh7kPFAH">pic.twitter.com/XNLh7kPFAH</a>

    🤍❄️ @CellBoomin2

    SCOOT HENDERSON SHAEDON SHARPE <a href="https://t.co/DRgKDsemUc">pic.twitter.com/DRgKDsemUc</a>

    Krysten Peek @krystenpeek

    After watching one half of Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, I think the Blazers will be just fine parting ways with Dame.

    Molly Morrison @mollyhannahm

    if your name is scoot henderson you logically have to be talented and famous. if not then what's the point

    Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    Scoot Henderson and Amen Thompson got the next 12 years on lock <a href="https://t.co/Di4aSzwXwm">pic.twitter.com/Di4aSzwXwm</a>

    A🦁 @itsYDG2

    Damian Lillard to Scoot Henderson before he gets traded <a href="https://t.co/EpMPsBQBeu">pic.twitter.com/EpMPsBQBeu</a>

    Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

    Scoot Henderson sees the game in slow-motion. He's going to be so freaking good.

    TZY @fahshohim

    Hornets really took Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson <a href="https://t.co/uFeNWdMwc7">pic.twitter.com/uFeNWdMwc7</a>

    As for Thompson, he showed out as well on both ends of the floor by absolutely stuffing the stat sheet. He finished with 16 points, four rebounds, five assists, three steals and four blocks.

    Just giving the Rockets everything they could want and more.

    But much like Henderson, Thompson also succumbed to injury, going down with an ankle injury late in the fourth quarter of Houston's win. But his performance showed that the Rockets' future could not be in better hands, even with Fred VanVleet seemingly being the placeholder at the point guard position.

    Thompson was as advertised.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Amen Thompson in his debut:<br><br>16 PTS<br>4 REB<br>5 AST<br>3 STL<br>4 BLK<br><br>Ant and Kyrie were the only guards with 3+ STL, 4+ BLK in a game last season. <a href="https://t.co/yKdAepgZoe">pic.twitter.com/yKdAepgZoe</a>

    ESPN @espn

    Amen Thompson's vision is ELITE 🥽 <a href="https://t.co/8W6SOqaPq4">pic.twitter.com/8W6SOqaPq4</a>

    Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan @NekiasNBA

    ALSO.<br><br>I do not think Amen Thompson will start to begin the regular season but I do not know how long that can remain the case lol

    Bradeaux @BradeauxNBA

    Amen Thompson was literally everywhere tonight…<br><br>He moved like a 6'7" Russell Westbrook offensively and finished with 7 stock's defensively..<br><br>I've never quite seen anything like it. <a href="https://t.co/cEN0W1Hui4">pic.twitter.com/cEN0W1Hui4</a>

    V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ @Vator_H_Town

    If you ain't watching Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe vs Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore tonight I don't know if you a real hoops fan. <a href="https://t.co/vhnhVTIYDB">pic.twitter.com/vhnhVTIYDB</a>

    ᵂᴵᴸᴸ @BiasedHouston

    "That Amen Thompson kid might be coming for my job real soon." <a href="https://t.co/BSTW5zUZxL">pic.twitter.com/BSTW5zUZxL</a>

    Roosh @RooshWilliams

    Game One SL Thoughts:<br><br>1. Amen Thompson looks exactly as advertised. Serious cause for excitement in Houston<br><br>2. Tari Eason continues to be an impact player who contributes to winning<br><br>3. Jabari came alive in the 3Q. That's the version of his game I wanna see a lot of this season

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    I get it: FVV is great. But I just hate that Houston's blocked Amen Thompson's path to the starting point guard spot for either three years, barring a trade

    Friday night's performances shouldn't just be a bright moment for each respective fanbase, but for the NBA as a whole.

    The future of the point guard position has a couple of potential stars on their hands with Henderson and Thompson if they can stay healthy and on this trajectory.

    Hopefully it won't be the last time hoop lovers will be able to see them in action this summer.