Yankees' Aaron Judge: 'No Need' for Lawsuit Against Dodgers After Toe Injury on Fence

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Aaron Judge will not be seeking a judge's ruling when it comes to the injury he suffered on June 3 at Dodger Stadium.

The New York Yankees star has been sidelined since he tore a ligament in his toe while crashing through the bullpen fence in right field. He hit the toe against a concrete step that separates the field and bullpen, and Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News asked him if he would consider taking legal action against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"Nah, no need," Judge said.

While the idea of the Yankees star suing the Dodgers after suffering an injury may seem outlandish at first glance, there is precedent in place.

As Phillips noted, former Yankees outfielder Dustin Fowler collided with a concealed electrical box at Chicago's U.S. Cellular Field during his major league debut on June 29, 2017. He was out for the season with a ruptured right patellar tendon after his knee hit a sharp edge on the box, so he proceeded to sue the Chicago White Sox and the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority.

His lawyer, Michael Smith, revealed Fowler settled the case for an undisclosed amount.

Dodgers team president Stan Kasten told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic in June the team would reinforce the fence and add padding to the concrete part where Judge hit his toe in response to the injury.

As for Judge, he has not played since that day and has no set timetable for a return.

"It's feeling good walking," he said. "It doesn't feel great. I don't think I'll ever be normal, but I'm moving around pretty well right now."

He was off to another excellent start to the season with a .291/.404/.674 slash line, 19 home runs and 40 RBI through 49 games. He may not have threatened last year's 62-homer mark, but he seemed well on his way to at least being in the middle of the American League MVP discussion with Shohei Ohtani.

That is no longer the case given the extensive amount of time he has missed.

The Yankees have dealt with some inconsistency without Judge in the lineup and sit in third place in the American League East at 48-40. They are eight games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the division, although they are tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for the final wild-card spot.

A Judge return would be quite the boost ahead of the stretch run.