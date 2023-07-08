AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 7

0 of 0

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of the 100th episode of AEW Rampage on July 7 in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada.

This week's show continued the Canadian tour and delivered another match in the ongoing blind eliminator tag team tournament.

Matt Hardy teamed up with a different Jeff when he and Jeff Jarrett faced Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara. We also saw Brian Cage and Big Bill take on Best Friends, and Hikaru Shida battled Marina Shafir.

However, the biggest match on the card was the showdown between The Elite and The Dark Order.

Let's take a look at what went down on Friday's episode of Rampage.