C.J. Stroud's Leadership Praised by Texans' Laremy Tunsil: 'He's a Straight Dawg'

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud may not have played an NFL game yet, but his leadership is already receiving praise from experienced players like three-time Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil.

"He handles himself well. He came in the building with these unbelievable leadership skills, and he's killing it, man," Tunsil said Friday on The Pat McAfee Show (h/t NFL.com.) "How I describe C.J.: dawg. He's a straight dawg. He comes in there ready to work, he handles the huddle perfectly and he goes out there and balls, man. You've got to appreciate that, especially in a young quarterback like C.J."

The Texans used the No. 2 pick of the 2023 draft to grab Stroud after two record-breaking seasons as Ohio State's first-string quarterback. He is competing with 2022 Texans starter Davis Mills to start for Houston in Week 1.

Stroud told reporters in April that one of his main goals with the Texans was to become a leader.

"Honestly, first and foremost, I just want to be -- if it comes natural, to just be a leader on the team," Stroud said. "I think that's the biggest thing for playing quarterback is to be not only vocal but lead by example. That's something I think I bring to the table very well coming from a place like Ohio State."

Ohio State coach Ryan Day credited Stroud last summer with growing into a leadership role during his first season starting for the Buckeyes, per on3's Barkley Truax.

Day said Stroud had "always had a voice," but hadn't fully taken charge until the summer after he finished fourth in 2022 Heisman Trophy voting.

"This off-season he's done a great job of taking a bunch of guys on defense over to his house... He's really approached it like a coach, and that's what leaders do, and that's what really good quarterbacks do," Day said last July. "For a third-year player to take that kind of approach has been great to see."

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters in May that Stroud would not be guaranteed the starting job in Houston this fall. Mills, who posted a 17:15 touchdown-to-interception ratio in 15 starts for the Texans last season, said in January that his "best football days are still ahead of me."

Mills has the advantage of NFL experience, but Stroud's potentially higher ceiling combined with the leadership abilities described by Tunsil could help secure the rookie the QB1 job this fall.