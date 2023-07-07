Suns' Kevin Durant Responds to Fan Criticism on Twitter: 'hate me as much as u need'

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Kevin Durant is apparently fine being hated as long as it helps fans enjoy the NBA that much more.

The Phoenix Suns star responded to someone on Twitter and said, "As long as it makes your nba watching experience better, hate me as much as u need."

The situation started with a back-and-forth between Durant and Josh Eberley of Hoop Mag. Eberley was responding to a report from Mark Medina of Sportsnaut that said Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard won't report to any team that trades for him except the Miami Heat.

Eberley acknowledged Lillard has the right to feel that way but suggested it is "bad practice" that is upsetting for many fans. Durant responded and said, "I don't think anybody involved is thinking about the fans when making these decisions. Fans will just deal with it and be happy as usual."

It was that response that led to the criticism and his resultant tweet about being fine with the hate.

Durant is no stranger to interacting with fans and writers on Twitter. He previously confirmed he used a burner account on Twitter and even said he already has one on the new Threads app that was created as a Twitter competitor by Facebook's parent company, Meta.

The future Hall of Famer seems to take enjoyment from the social media interactions, and he is apparently also fine with it if they lead to more hatred from some fans.