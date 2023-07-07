Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan Named USA Captains Ahead of 2023 Women's World Cup

AP Photo/Denis Poroy

Alex Morgan and Lindsey Horan have been named captains for Team USA entering the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski made the announcement on Friday, citing the big-game experience for both players:

"We have a lot of leaders on this team among the young players and the veteran players, and among those, Lindsey and Alex have vast experience in big games, and they understand what it takes to win at the highest levels. They are ultimate professionals and understand all the factors that go into having a united and motivated team. I know they will represent us well on and off the field at the World Cup."

