Steph Curry Welcomes Chris Paul to Warriors After Jordan Poole Trade: 'Let's Get It!'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

If there is any remaining animosity between Chris Paul and the Golden State Warriors, the team is doing a good job of keeping it away from the public.

In an Instagram Live video, Stephen Curry welcomed Paul to the Warriors with a simple message: "Let's get it!"

The Warriors officially announced the acquisition of Paul on Friday. Golden State sent Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins, cash considerations and two draft picks to the Washington Wizards in exchange for the 12-time All-Star.

Paul and the Warriors have gone at each other in many memorable battles over the years, with a personal rivalry against Curry often being at the center of things.

In 2017, longtime Warriors reporter Marcus Thompson II said during a radio interview with Jason McIntyre that Paul began to feel jealous of Curry when he was winning MVP awards and Golden State started winning titles.

"Chris Paul was somebody [Curry] looked up to," Thompson said. "Chris Paul used to dominate that matchup. Chris Paul was supposed to be next in line to win a championship. Then, suddenly, it was Steph … that's another relationship where [Curry] was like, 'oh, I look up to you,' and suddenly there is this disdain vs Steph."

The most famous battle between Paul and Curry came in the 2018 Western Conference Finals. The Houston Rockets took a 3-2 series lead, but Paul suffered a hamstring injury late in the Game 5 win that kept him out for the final two games.

Golden State easily won Game 6 at home and Game 7 in Houston when the Rockets missed an NBA-record 27 consecutive three-pointers from midway through the second quarter to midway through the fourth quarter.

Adding Paul figures to ease some of the burden on Curry next season. The two-time NBA MVP averaged 34.7 minutes per game last season, his most since 2013-14 (36.5).

Paul can run the second unit keep the offense going well enough that things don't completely collapse when Curry is on the bench. He's still an effective scorer after averaging 13.9 points on 37.5 percent three-point shooting with the Phoenix Suns last season.