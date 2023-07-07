WWE Survivor Series 2023 Announced for Nov. 25 at Chicago's Allstate Arena

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WWE announced Friday that Survivor Series 2023 will be held at Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, on Nov. 25.

Additionally, SmackDown will emanate from the Windy City at the same venue one night earlier on Nov. 24.

It will mark the third time Survivor Series has taken place in the Chicago area, and the first time since 2019 when Raw, SmackDown and NXT all did battle in a series of cross-branded matches.

Survivor Series has long been built on the concept of the traditional Survivor Series elimination match, which typically features teams of four or five Superstars facing off until every member of one of the teams has been eliminated.

Last year's Survivor Series had a far different feel, though, as it was rebranded Survivor Series: WarGames.

For what was Triple H's first Survivor Series at the helm as WWE head of creative, he moved the WarGames match concept from NXT to the main roster and staged both men's and women's WarGames matches.

The women opened the show with Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Mia Yim defeating Bayley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross.

In the main event, the entire Bloodline teamed up for the first and only time with Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn taking down Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland and Kevin Owens.

While WWE isn't yet attaching the WarGames name to Survivor Series 2023, last year's show was well received, so it seems at least possible that WarGames will return at Survivor Series this year.

Even if the WarGames aspect is dropped, WWE is on an impressive run of putting on highly entertaining premium live events, and there is little doubt that WWE will pull out all the stops for one of its original four pay-per-view shows in Survivor Series.

