The 6 NHL Players Who Could Request a Trade Next

Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

When it was reported earlier this week that Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson said he was never playing for them again (which his agent vehemently denied), it was the impetus to fire up our collective imaginations about who around the league could be next in line to ask for a trade.

It's impossible for everyone to be happy all at once, and whether a situation is good or bad, sometimes it just isn't working. Other times, contract talks get acrimonious and the only thing that will make everyone feel better is to part ways.

When a trade demand goes public, it's like a celebrity breakup. There's drama, there are often hurt feelings and there's usually no coming back from it. That is unless you're Jake DeBrusk, of course.

So...who else around the NHL is in a precarious position?

Some choices are more obvious than others. We're making these predictions based on current rumblings about dissatisfaction, what a team has going on and whether there's a player on that team who could use a change of address to improve their situation. Let's free our minds and free some players from a tough set of circumstances.