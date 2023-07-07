Natthakritta Vongtaveelap Disqualified from US Women's Open for Distance Measurer

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

LPGA rookie Natthakritta Vongtaveelap was disqualified from the U.S. Women's Open during Thursday's opening round after her caddie, Jinsup Kim, used a distance-measuring device, according to Beth Ann Nichols of Golf Week.

"During the first round, on multiple occasions, the caddie for Natthakritta Vongtaveelap used a distance measuring device, which is not allowed in the U.S. Women's Open," the USGA said in a statement. "The first breach is a general penalty, and the second breach resulted in disqualification."

One violation would have cost Vongtaveelap just two strokes. The second violation prompted her disqualification.

Players are generally permitted to use rangefinder devices at LPGA Tour events, though both the U.S. Women's Open and AIG Women's Open prohibit them.

The 20-year-old Thai golfer shot even par through five holes before her day came to an abrupt end. She was participating in her eighth professional tournament, with her best finish coming at the Honda LPGA Thailand, when she came in second.

She also tied for sixth at the LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei, though she's missed the cut at four of her past five events.

A similar situation played out last week at the Korn Ferry Tour's Memorial Health Championship, when fellow rookie Zach Williams was disqualified for using a rangefinder. Such devices are not permitted by either the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour.

"For some reason I thought they had changed the rule already on the KFT," Williams tweeted after his disqualification. "Plus they allow in literally all other pro events besides KFT and PGA. Bottomline, I should have known, and it's completely on me. Hard to swallow but you have to. I'll be back in no time."