Lakers Should Target Christian Wood over Tristan Thompson amid Latest NBA Rumors

It's been a fairly productive offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers thus far. Los Angeles managed to retain Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell while adding Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, Cam Reddish and rookie first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino.



Assuming LeBron James does return for the 2023-24 season, Los Angeles could have one of the deepest rosters in the Western Conference. However, the Lakers aren't quite finished building.



"L.A. is targeting another big man with its 14th roster spot, according to team sources," The Athletic's Jovan Buha wrote. " They are likely to carry 14 guaranteed contracts into the season, leaving one roster spot open."

According to Buha, Mo Bamba, who was waived, and Tristan Thompson were both candidates to return—though Bamba is now off the market.



While bringing back Thompson would make some sense—he's still a fairly strong defender and has plenty of experience playing with James—Los Angeles should view him strictly as a fallback option.



Thompson hasn't been a regular starter since the 2020-21 season, and he doesn't offer much offensively. With starting center Anthony Davis pretty much always a risk to miss time with an injury, that lack of offensive ability could be a huge problem.



Hayes (five points per game last season) isn't a big-time offensive playmaker, and coming off a UCL tear, he might be a bit of a health risk too.



With the backup center spot being L.A.'s one lingering question mark, it would behoove the Lakers to make a run at free agent Christian Wood. Though not a force defensively, the 6'10", 214-pound Wood would be a great spot starter offensively should Davis miss an extended period.



Though he averaged a modest 25.9 minutes per game last season, the 27-year-old also averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. He also shot 37.6 percent from three-point range, and any James-led roster would benefit from more perimeter shooting.

Wood is the top center left on the market and, according to Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey, the best free agent who is still unsigned.



The caveat here, and it's a big one, is that Wood may be too pricey for the Lakers, who need to round out their roster with a veteran-minimum contract or something close to it. Convincing Wood, who made $14.3 million last year, to take a team-friendly contract could prove difficult.



It's not impossible, though. The center market has moved slowly this offseason, and Wood hasn't generated a ton of buzz. With Bol Bol being waived by the Orlando Magic—and possibly drawing interest from teams like the Dallas Mavericks, who may view Bol as a Wood replacement—Wood could struggle to land a big contract and land with a contender.



The Lakers are a high-profile team, and while they couldn't offer Wood a starting spot, they could potentially offer him significant minutes if they're willing to manage Davis' regular-season load. Rob Pelinka and the front office just might be able to convince Wood that he can reestablish his market value in L.A.



Pelinka and Co. could point to Malik Monk, who signed a trade exception salary deal in 2021 before signing a two-year, $19.4 million deal with the Sacramento Kings last offseason.



Getting Wood at or close to the veteran minimum remains unlikely, especially if the Miami Heat remain interested while awaiting clarity on the Damian Lillard front.



"Wood continues to be mentioned by league personnel as someone on the Heat's radar," Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer wrote on June 28.



Still, it would be wise for L.A. to make its pitch, now, before another team moves and Wood is no longer even a possibility. The worst that can happen is that Wood says "no," and the Lakers pivot to a player like Bol, Bismack Biyombo and/or, eventually, Thompson.



The Lakers appear to be gearing up for one last run with James and Davis, and they should be willing to take one final big swing this offseason. Wood represents that home-run target, and the time is now for L.A. to make its push.

