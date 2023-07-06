X

NBA

    Hornets' LaMelo Ball Eyes MVP, 1st-Team All-NBA After Signing $260M Max Contract

    Erin WalshJuly 6, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 25: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets brings the ball up court against the Miami Heat during their game at Spectrum Center on February 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
    Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

    Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball put pen-to-paper on his rookie-scale contract extension on Thursday, and he's already eyeing bigger things now that his future with the franchise is ensured.

    Ball said he's "shooting for" MVP and First Team All-NBA after signing his reported five-year, $260 million extension.

    The Hornets selected Ball with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 draft, and he went on to be named the 2020-21 Rookie of the Year after averaging 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 51 games while shooting 43.6 percent from the floor and 35.2 percent from deep.

    Ball earned his first All-Star selection during the 2021-22 season after averaging 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists in 75 games while shooting 42.9 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from deep.

    The 21-year-old's promising 2022-23 campaign was cut short due to a fractured right ankle. In 36 games, he averaged 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists while shooting 41.1 percent from the floor and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc.

    With how Ball has performed over the first three years of his career, the sky is the limit for the talented young point guard.

