Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Thursday

GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Wild card Wimbledon entry Liam Broady started out the second round by taking the first set against No. 4 Casper Ruud.

When No. 142 Broady dropped the next two sets to Ruud, who went to the finals of the 2022 French Open, 2022 U.S. Open and 2023 French Open, it seemed certain he was on his way out.

Instead, the 29-year-old rallied to win the next set 6-3 before ending his first career win over a top-10 player with a dominant 6-0 fifth set.

Ruud, who has won nine of his 10 ATP Tour singles titles on clay, has never gotten past the second round of Wimbledon in four appearances.

"Of course, ranking-wise it's an upset, but I consider him a better grass-court player than me," said Ruud, per ESPN. "His shots are much more effective than mine on grass. He moves probably better. I was slipping a little here and there, losing my balance."

Broady is the first British player to defeat a top-five player at Wimbledon since Andy Murray won over Novak Djokovic in 2013, per ESPN. He will now face No. 29 Denis Shapovalov.

He was not, however, the only player to upset the men's singles field Thursday. Mikael Ymer, an unseeded player out of Sweden, was down by two sets when he rallied to win three straight and defeat No. 9 Taylor Fritz, the top-ranked American men's player of the tournament.