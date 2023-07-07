Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from ThursdayJuly 7, 2023
Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Thursday
Tennis fans will have to wait until Friday for the conclusion of one of the most exciting matches of Wimbledon so far.
During the second round Thursday, two-time champion Andy Murray was leading world No. 5 Stefano Tsitsipas 6-7(3), 7-6(2), 6-4 when play was suspended thanks to an 11 p.m. curfew.
The battle between Murray and Tsitsipas will have to be continued, but 56 other decisions were made Thursday, including an upset of No. 4 Casper Ruud and a dramatic two-set win by defending champion Elena Rybakina. Here's a look at the day's results.
Thursday Results
Men's Singles
Second Round
Liam Broady def. No. 4 Casper Ruud, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0
No. 7 Andrey Rublev def. Aslan Karatsev, 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-4, 7-5
Stan Wawrinka def. No. 29 Tomas Martin Etcheverry, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2
No. 21 Grigor Dimitrov def. Ilya Ivashka, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4
Maximilian Marterer def. Michael Mmoh, 7-5, 7-6(5), 6-4
Guido Pella def. Harold Mayot, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(3), 7-5
David Goffin def Tomas Barrios Vera, 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-2, 6-0
No. 26 Denis Shapovalov def. Gregoire Barrere, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(7)
Daniel Elahi Galan def. Oscar Otte, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3)
Jiri Lehecka def. No. 18 Francisco Cerundolo, 6-2, 6-2, 6-2
No. 10 Frances Tiafoe def. Dominic Stricker, 7-6(11), 6-4, 6-2
No. 14 Lorenzo Musetti def. Jaume Munar, 6-4, 6-3, 6-1
Laslo Djere def. No. 32 Ben Shelton, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3
No. 23 Alexander Bublik def. JJ Wolf, 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-0
Roman Safiullin def. Corentin Moutet, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6(4)
Aleksandar Vukic def. Quentin Halys, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4
No. 16 Tommy Paul def. Milos Raonic, 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-7(4), 6-4
No. 17 Hubert Hurkacz def. Jan Choinski, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(3)
Mikael Ymer def. No. 9 Taylor Fritz, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2
First Round
No. 19 Alexander Zverev def. Gijs Brouwer, 6-4, 7-6(4), 7-6(5)
Roberto Carballes Baena def. Matteo Arnaldi, 6-7(0), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4
No. 25 Nicolas Jarry def. Marco Cecchinato, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-1
Botic Van de Zandschulp def. Zhizhen Zhang, 2-6, 7-6(3), 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-2
Christopher O'Connell def. Hamad Medjedovic, 7-5, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4
No. 31 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina def. Arthur Fils, 7-6(3), 6-1, 6-2
Yosuke Watanuki def Marc-Andrea Huesler, 6-7(5), 5-7, 7-6(5), 7-6(3), 6-3
Jason Kubler def. Ugo Humbert, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3
Matteo Berrettini def. Lorenzo Sonego, 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(7), 6-3
No. 15 Alex de Minaur def. Kunner Coppejans, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(2)
Women's Singles
Second Round
No. 3 Elena Rybakina def. Alize Cornet 6-2, 7-6 (2)
No. 20 Donna Vekic def. Sloane Stephens 4-6, 7-5, 6-4
No. 4 Jessica Pegula def. Cristina Busca, 6-1, 6-4
Elina Svitolina def. No. 28 Elise Mertens, 6-1, 1-6, 6-1
No. 14 Belinda Bencic def. Danielle Collins, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(2)
Viktorija Golubic def. Anna Schmiedlova, 6-3, 7-6(4)
Caroline Garcia def. Leylah Fernandez, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(6)
Sofia Kenin def. Xiyu Wang, 6-4, 6-3
Mirra Andreeva def. No. 10 Barbora Krejcikova, 6-3, 4-0 (retired)
Ana Bogdan def. Alycia Parks, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2
Lesia Tsurenko def. Katerina Siniakova, 6-4, 6-1
No. 23 Magda Linette def. Barbora Strycova, 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3
Elisabetta Cocciaretto def. Rebeka Masarova, 6-3, 6-1
No. 22 Anastasia Potapova def. Kaja Juvan, 6-3, 7-5
No. 30 Petra Martic def. Diane Parry, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3
Katie Boulter def. Viktoriya Tomova, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3
No. 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia def. Jaqueline Cristian, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4
Marketa Vondrousova def. No. 12 Veronika Kudermetova, 6-3, 6-3
No. 19 Victoria Azarenka def. Nadia Podoroska, 6-3, 6-0
Sorana Cirstea def. No. 17 Jelena Ostapenko, 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-4
No. 32 Marie Bouzkova def. Anett Kontaveit, 6-1, 62
First Round
No. 29 Irina-Camelia Begu def. Rebecca Marino, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2
Dalma Galfi def. Linda Noskova, 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-2
Jule Niemeier def. No. 16 Karolina Muchova, 6-4, 5-7, 6-1
Aliaksandra Sasnovich def. Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, 6-2, 6-1
No. 26 Anhelina Kalinina def. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, 6-4, 6-3
Bianca Andreescu def. Anna Bondar, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2
Liam Broady Shocks No. 4 Casper Ruud
Wild card Wimbledon entry Liam Broady started out the second round by taking the first set against No. 4 Casper Ruud.
When No. 142 Broady dropped the next two sets to Ruud, who went to the finals of the 2022 French Open, 2022 U.S. Open and 2023 French Open, it seemed certain he was on his way out.
Instead, the 29-year-old rallied to win the next set 6-3 before ending his first career win over a top-10 player with a dominant 6-0 fifth set.
Wimbledon @Wimbledon
Listen to that Centre Court noise! 🔊<br><br>A magic moment for Great Britain's <a href="https://twitter.com/Liambroady?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LiamBroady</a>! What a final set to see off Casper Ruud! 👏🇬🇧<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wimbledon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wimbledon</a> <a href="https://t.co/tFPSkb1PKj">pic.twitter.com/tFPSkb1PKj</a>
Ruud, who has won nine of his 10 ATP Tour singles titles on clay, has never gotten past the second round of Wimbledon in four appearances.
"Of course, ranking-wise it's an upset, but I consider him a better grass-court player than me," said Ruud, per ESPN. "His shots are much more effective than mine on grass. He moves probably better. I was slipping a little here and there, losing my balance."
Broady is the first British player to defeat a top-five player at Wimbledon since Andy Murray won over Novak Djokovic in 2013, per ESPN. He will now face No. 29 Denis Shapovalov.
He was not, however, the only player to upset the men's singles field Thursday. Mikael Ymer, an unseeded player out of Sweden, was down by two sets when he rallied to win three straight and defeat No. 9 Taylor Fritz, the top-ranked American men's player of the tournament.
Defending Champ Elena Rybakina Wins in Dramatic Straight Sets
When Alize Cornet went down the grass after a hard fall, it looked as if her match against defending Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina might have ended prematurely.
Instead, Cornet returned to the court with a wrapped-up knee and made it a close tie-break battle with Rybakina, who won 6-2, 7-6(2) to win her ninth straight Wimbledon match and advance to the next round.
The biggest takeaway from the match for Rybakina will be her strong start. She later said she was "pretty nervous" as she dropped her first set of the tournament Tuesday following a series of unforced errors against American Shelby Rogers.
Those nerves were not visible Thursday, as Rybakina surged out to a 3-0 lead and never trailed in the first set.
"Today was much better coming out," Rybakina said, per the WTA. "I think that now, after the first one, it just got better."
Rybakina is now set to face Katie Boulter, the top-ranked British women's player who is heading into the third round for the second straight year.
Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina defeated No. 28 Elise Mertens in three sets 6-1, 1-6, 6-1 to advance to the third round. Unseeded Svitolina is now 6-1 in Grand Slam matches since making her comeback from maternity leave this spring.
Tsitsipas' Battle with Murray Cut Short By Curfew
It all came down to tiebreaks in a battle between Wimbledon rivals.
No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Andy Murray in a first-set tiebreak, 6-7(3), to jump out to an early lead. Then Murray took the second set, 7-6(2), to even the match at one apiece.
Murray, the former world No. 1 who won the championship at Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016, then took control. He made it to 5-4 in the third, one point away from winning his second set, when he suffered an injury.
The crowd quieted at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club as Murray fell to the ground, clutching his groin.
Murray rose to applause and then hit a big serve that was returned long, giving him a two-sets-to-one lead.
Wimbledon @Wimbledon
Centre Court rises for <a href="https://twitter.com/andy_murray?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@andy_murray</a> who leads two sets to one.<br><br>To be continued tomorrow...<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wimbledon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wimbledon</a> <a href="https://t.co/Zn5nkdXF3f">pic.twitter.com/Zn5nkdXF3f</a>
This will mark the second suspended match of the tournament for Tsitsipas, who also saw his first-round contest against former world No. 3 Dominic Them paused due to a weather delay Tuesday. Tsitsipas returned the next day to fend off Thiem's comeback attempt in a 3-6, 7-6(1), 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-6(8) win.
It remains to be seen whether Murray's injury will impact his play when the two return to the court Friday. Whoever wins will play Laslo Djere in the third round.