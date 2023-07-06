Mark Ingram Joins Fox as CFB Analyst; Former Saints RB Won 2009 Heisman Trophy

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former New Orleans Saints running back and 2009 Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram is joining Fox Sports as a college football analyst, the network announced Thursday.

Beginning this fall, Ingram will appear on the Big Noon Kickoff pregame show alongside Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, Urban Meyer and Rob Stone.

"I'm thrilled to join Fox Sports and Big Noon Kickoff," Ingram said. "I can't wait to feel the energy and excitement every Saturday, alongside some of the most talented and entertaining names in our sport, at the biggest games in college football – I'm ready for the Fall!"

Fox Sports president of production and operations, executive producer Brad Zager said in a statement:

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Heisman Trophy-winner and BCS National Champion Mark Ingram to the FOX Sports family. Mark's infectious personality, outstanding playing credentials and above all passion for the game is what makes him such an invaluable asset to our team. With him on board, Big Noon Kickoff will continue to provide viewers with unparalleled analysis and commentary each and every Saturday."

Ingram previously expressed a desire to return to the NFL for a 13th season in April, but he remains a free agent and joining Fox Sports at 33 years old almost surely rules out a comeback.

Ingram said in April, via Mark Inabinett of AL.com:

"I think sharing backfields, I think not getting overloaded with 300 carries a season for like five or six seasons in a row, I think that has helped me make it to Year 13 and still have a good body where I feel strong, I feel explosive, I feel like I can contribute and produce at a high level. But also just mentally as well – physical, emotionally, all that. That's why I think I still have that drive and that hunger and desire and I think that has something to do with me sharing the ball, splitting time, even in college."

Ingram spent three seasons playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide from 2008-2010. His 2009 Heisman-winning season saw him rush for 1,658 yards and 17 touchdowns in 14 games, in addition to catching 32 passes for 334 yards and three scores.

The Saints selected Ingram in the first round of the 2011 draft and he spent the first eight seasons of his career in New Orleans, earning two Pro Bowl selections and rushing for 6,007 yards and 50 touchdowns in 106 games.

After the 2018 season, Ingram signed a three-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens. He earned his third Pro Bowl selection in 2019 after rushing for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns in 15 games, but his play dropped off drastically during the 2020 campaign.

Ingram became an afterthought in a Baltimore backfield that included J. K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill. He rushed for just 299 yards and two scores in 11 games during the 2020 season and was ultimately released ahead of the 2021 campaign.

Ingram went on to sign with the Houston Texans in 2021 but was traded back to the Saints after appearing in seven games with the franchise. During the 2022 season in New Orleans, he rushed for 233 yards and one touchdown in 10 games.

In 10 years with the Saints, Ingram rushed for 6,500 yards and 52 touchdowns, becoming the franchise's all-time rushing leader.

Ingram now joins a growing list of NFL players to pursue broadcasting, including Troy Aikman, Tony Romo, Terry Bradshaw and Greg Olsen.