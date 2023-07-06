NBA Rumors: Celtics Stockpiling Draft Picks for 'Seismic' Trade in the Future

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics have stockpiled a significant amount of draft capital recently, but there's a likelihood they don't use any of those picks themselves.

According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, the Celtics are stacking up assets because they're eyeing a major trade in the future:

"No, the Celtics do not have a plan to start a youth movement centered on draft picks. This capital will eventually serve as currency in a larger deal, with the Celtics well-positioned for a seismic strike, league sources said. The spree of recent activity has bred speculation that they could be staking out their big move right now, but a league source said that appears unlikely."

In addition to owning all their own future first-round picks, the Celtics have added a 2024 first-round pick from the Golden State Warriors, six future second-round picks and a 2025 second-round pick swap with the Dallas Mavericks. The San Antonio Spurs own the rights to a 2028 pick swap with Boston.

While there are star players available this offseason, the Celtics sound content with their current group. Himmelsbach noted that they "have no intention of entering the Damian Lillard sweepstakes" following the star point guard's trade request from the Portland Trail Blazers.

"Things can change suddenly, of course. Maybe Boston gets pulled in as a third team in a deal. But the Celtics are not pursuing the Trail Blazers star," Himmelsbach stated.

The Celtics made one of the first big moves of the offseason when they acquired Kristaps Porziņģis from the Washington Wizards in a three-team deal that sent 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies. Adding the big man next to the star wing duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum creates arguably the strongest frontcourt in the NBA.

Boston is expected to be one of the top contenders for an NBA championship next season, and it sounds like the franchise is in a position to maintain that status for years to come.