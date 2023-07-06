Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Heat Haven't Made Blazers a Dejounte Murray-Like Offer

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

A potential deal between the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers for seven-time All-Star guard Damian Lillard has reportedly hit another snag.

The Heat's highest offer for Lillard "hasn't even reached the levels of what San Antonio received last year for guard Dejounte Murray," according to the Oregonian's Aaron Fentress.

The Atlanta Hawks dealt veteran forward Danilo Gallinari alongside three first-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs to acquire Murray last June.

The Blazers plan to move Lillard following his request for a trade but want a "package of desirable draft picks and high-level young players" in return, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday.

One potential Heat package for Lillard included Tyler Herro, possibly Duncan Robinson, and draft picks, TNT and Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported Saturday.

Herro, who is 23 years old, put up 20.1 points per game in his first campaign as a starter last season. Robinson averaged 6.4 points and 1.6 rebounds off the bench.

Those are not the only players potentially available for trade. The Heat are reportedly willing to put up anyone except Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo for Lillard, the South Florida Sun Sentinel's Ira Winderman said Sunday on NBA TV.

Although there are at least five teams expressing interest in potentially trading for the Blazers star, Lillard "wants to play for Miami and only Miami," ESPN's Marc Spears said Wednesday.

Portland's front office is not necessarily planning on accommodating this request, Wojnarowski said Sunday. Lillard does not have a no-trade clause on his contract, which runs through 2026-27 with a player option.

"I think this will not be a quick process," Wojnarowski said. "Miami doesn't have any advantage in trying to get a trade for Damian Lillard just because he's asking to go there."

Lillard has expressed his desire to play for a competitive squad next season. The Heat, fresh of an NBA Finals appearance, could be that win-now team.

After 11 seasons with the Blazers, Lillard has recorded seven All-Star campaigns, holds the franchise's all-time and single-game scoring records, and has likely accrued enough goodwill in Portland for the team to at least try to accommodate Lillard's reported request.

The loss of the bench depth and high-level picks Portland is expecting would sting. Miami might believe those losses are worth it if a superstar trio of Lillard, Adebayo and Butler can try to lead the Heat back to the finals.