X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Report: Blazers Got Trade Offers on Draft Night That Would've Appeased Damian Lillard

    Adam WellsJuly 6, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 10: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers in action against the Philadelphia 76ers during a game at Wells Fargo Center on March 10, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Trail Blazers 120-119. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
    Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin had the ability to make trades prior to the 2023 NBA draft that would have led to Damian Lillard being content to stay with the franchise for the 2023-24 season.

    Per Aaron Fentress of the Oregonian, the Blazers received offers leading up to and during the draft "that would have improved the team enough to please Lillard."

    Cronin, according to Fentress, "made the decision to hold on to young assets rather than flip them for veteran talent" and some of the trades being offered would have "required sending the No. 3 pick, (Shaedon) Sharpe, Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic for one star."

    Fentress noted Cronin believes Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 pick in the 2023 draft, to be a "transcendent" talent and deemed Sharpe "to be virtually untradeable."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Report: Blazers Got Trade Offers on Draft Night That Would've Appeased Damian Lillard
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon