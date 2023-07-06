Report: Blazers Got Trade Offers on Draft Night That Would've Appeased Damian Lillard

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin had the ability to make trades prior to the 2023 NBA draft that would have led to Damian Lillard being content to stay with the franchise for the 2023-24 season.

Per Aaron Fentress of the Oregonian, the Blazers received offers leading up to and during the draft "that would have improved the team enough to please Lillard."

Cronin, according to Fentress, "made the decision to hold on to young assets rather than flip them for veteran talent" and some of the trades being offered would have "required sending the No. 3 pick, (Shaedon) Sharpe, Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic for one star."

Fentress noted Cronin believes Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 pick in the 2023 draft, to be a "transcendent" talent and deemed Sharpe "to be virtually untradeable."

