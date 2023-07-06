WNBA's Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier Founding USA-Based Offseason League

ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

The WNBA's top stars may have another opportunity to play professionally inside the United States during the league's offseason thanks to the efforts of New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier.

The two players told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne they are founding a new league called "Unrivaled" that would help players get paid while complying with the WNBA's prioritization rules that go into place next season.

Here is a look at some of the details about the new league:

Will run from January through March

Will have 30 players on six teams

Will be in Miami

Will have games of 3-on-3 and 1-on-1

Shelburne explained the prioritization rules set to fully go in place mean players will only be eligible for the WNBA season if they return from their overseas campaigns by the start of training camp.

Those overseas opportunities often mean more lucrative contracts for players, but they frequently overlap with the start of the WNBA season.

"It's the ability for players to stay home, to be in a market like Miami where we can just be the buzz and create that with the best WNBA players," Stewart said. "We can't keep fighting [the WNBA's prioritization rule]. It is a rule that takes away our choices, which should never be a thing, especially as women, but it is still a rule."

Stewart and Collier said a number of companies and sports leagues, such as Twitter, DAZN, the WTA and the WWE, have expressed interest.

In addition to giving players the opportunity to make money to help account for their lost wages they could be making overseas, the implementation of 3-on-3 and 1-on-1 games will provide fans with the chance to see the league's biggest stars in different basketball scenarios at a different time of year.

The current WNBA regular season ends Sept. 10, and the playoffs will run into October.