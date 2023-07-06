Suns' Kevin Durant Says He Has Burner Account on Threads App: 'Come Find Me'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It apparently didn't take long for Kevin Durant to start living that burner account life on the new social media app Threads.

The Phoenix Suns star said he has a burner account on the platform:

As Clare Duffy of CNN explained, Facebook's parent company, Meta, launched Threads on Wednesday as a Twitter competitor amid mounting frustration from users on the latter platform after Elon Musk took over.

Threads had more than 30 million sign-ups, as of Thursday morning.

Durant is no stranger to using a burner account, as he confirmed he did so on Twitter during previous interviews. He is known for going back and forth with fans on the social media site and generally seems to find entertainment in it.

It seems like fans might have to make the switch to Threads, though, if they want those back-and-forths to continue as Durant chases a championship with the Suns.