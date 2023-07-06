Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois Heavyweight Title Fight Set for August 26 in Poland

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has confirmed an August 26 date for his title defense against Daniel Dubois in an Instagram post on Thursday.

The WBO, IBF, WBA and IBO titles will be on the line at the Tarczyński Arena in Wroclaw, Poland when Usyk faces Dubois.

The 36-year-old Usyk is 20-0 lifetime with 13 knockouts, while Dubois, 25, is 19-1 with 18 knockouts.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.