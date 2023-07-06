X

    Tyler Herro Rumors: Teams Open to Trading 'Good 1st-Round Pick' amid Lillard Links

    Adam WellsJuly 6, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - APRIL 14: Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat looks on during the game against the Chicago Bulls during the 2023 Play-In Tournament on April 14, 2023 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.
    Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

    Tyler Herro might not have a lot of value to the Portland Trail Blazers in a potential trade for Damian Lillard, but there are clubs that would be interested in acquiring the 23-year-old if it might help facilitate a multi-team trade.

    Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, some teams have said they would be willing to give up "a good first-round pick to the Blazers—maybe something more—to become a facilitator by taking on Herro in a three-way deal."

