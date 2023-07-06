Tyler Herro Rumors: Teams Open to Trading 'Good 1st-Round Pick' amid Lillard Links

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Tyler Herro might not have a lot of value to the Portland Trail Blazers in a potential trade for Damian Lillard, but there are clubs that would be interested in acquiring the 23-year-old if it might help facilitate a multi-team trade.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, some teams have said they would be willing to give up "a good first-round pick to the Blazers—maybe something more—to become a facilitator by taking on Herro in a three-way deal."

