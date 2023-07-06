Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Blazers Won't 'Deliver' Star to Heat Despite Request

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly making it clear to teams that they won't settle for less when it comes to the potential trade of superstar guard Damian Lillard.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Blazers are looking for the "sliding scale superstar package of desirable draft picks and high-level young players," and they have told teams they want the "deepest return of assets available."

Wojnarowski added the Blazers don't "plan to operate a transfer portal to the Miami Heat and dutifully deliver history's greatest Blazer to his targeted team."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Lillard informed the Blazers he specifically wants to be traded to the Miami Heat, but Portland is instead prioritizing getting the most it possibly can in return for its top player.

While Lillard will be 33 by the time the 2023-24 season begins, he is still one of the most potent offensive players in the NBA.

Lillard averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game last season to go along with 7.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 three-pointers made, making him a highly coveted player who could help put any number of teams over the top.

The Heat are seemingly capable of putting together a solid offer on paper, headlined by 23-year-old guard Tyler Herro and draft picks, but Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported that Portland is "not impressed" with Miami's offer thus far.

Over the past year, a clear precedent was set for how much teams can potentially get for superstar players over the age of 30.

The Utah Jazz got a massive haul from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for center Rudy Gobert, including four first-round picks, one pick swap and center Walker Kessler, who was part of the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Then, at the deadline, the Phoenix Suns sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, four first-round picks and a pick swap to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant.

The Blazers would likely prefer to get something in the neighborhood of those two trades, although it is unclear if the Heat would be willing to give up that much after reaching the NBA Finals last season.

Portland is under no obligation to trade Lillard, but in the interest of kick-starting a rebuild around 2023 No. 3 overall draft pick Scoot Henderson, moving Dame is likely the best possible move for the future of the franchise.

Marc J. Spears of ESPN and Andscape reported that there are "over five teams interested in a potential multiteam trade" involving the Heat and Blazers, so Miami may be able to make it happen even if the Blazers aren't thrilled with what they can offer on their own.

Otherwise, the Blazers have the luxury of being patient and waiting until the Heat or another team ups their offer to a level they're comfortable with.