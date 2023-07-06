X

NBA

    Hot Takes on Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jović vs. Kings' Keegan Murray

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJuly 6, 2023

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 03: Keegan Murray #13 of the Sacramento Kings shoots a foul shot against the Golden State Warriors in the first half during the 2023 NBA California Classic at Golden 1 Center on July 03, 2023 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    The Keegan Murray Summer League tour continues.

    If it wasn't clear before that the Sacramento Kings forward is overqualified for the Summer League, it is now. Two days after pouring in 29 points in a win over the Golden State Warriors, Murray stuffed the stat sheet again in a 95-83 victory over the Miami Heat in Wednesday's contest in Sacramento.

    He finished with 41 points, five rebounds and four blocks on 11-of-20 shooting from the field and 6-of-11 shooting from three-point range. He mixed in stepbacks and fadeaways on the offensive side all while protecting the rim on the defensive side in an impressive overall showing.

    The Iowa product was an All-Rookie First Team selection last season and looked like he is ready to take a leap and become even more formidable for a Kings team that is eyeing another playoff run.

    NBA Twitter certainly liked what it saw:

    Frankie Cartoscelli @FCartoscelli3

    Summer League Keegan Murray <a href="https://t.co/yo3DmOLkTK">pic.twitter.com/yo3DmOLkTK</a>

    nba paint @nba_paint

    Summer League Keegan Murray. <a href="https://t.co/c9YvUDYpiB">pic.twitter.com/c9YvUDYpiB</a>

    KingsMuse @kings_muse

    Summer League Keegan Murray <a href="https://t.co/cJQvxOmRsK">pic.twitter.com/cJQvxOmRsK</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Keegan Murray rejection 🚫<br><br>📺 California Classic on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/a4Ju4TFAjW">pic.twitter.com/a4Ju4TFAjW</a>

    James Ham @James_HamNBA

    Keegan Murray averaged 1 free throw attempt per game last season. He went to the line 11 times in Game 1 of the Cal Classic and he's already gone to the stripe 4 times in this game. Playing a more physical brand.

    Silas P. Silas @KennySpenceNBA

    Keegan Murray does not belong in Summer League lmao

    Frankie Cartoscelli @FCartoscelli3

    Keegan Murray creating off the dribble is majestic.

    Tony Xypteras @TonyXypteras

    There is reason to believe the Kings will be better next season largely because Keegan Murray is awesome

    Draft Deeper @DraftDeeper

    If you had any doubts that Keegan Murray possessed a higher ceiling than just a movement shooter/play finisher...Look no further than what he's done in Summer League so far. Age is but a number, guys keep getting better when they're dedicated to their craft.

    Miami also had some young, potential foundational pieces take center stage in Wednesday's contest.

    Jaime Jaquez Jr.—who was the No. 18 overall pick of the 2023 NBA draft after he became a household name for college basketball fans at UCLA—and Nikola Jović—who was a first-round pick in 2022 looking to play his way into the rotation in his second season—both played well in their Summer League debut this year against the Los Angeles Lakers.

    Only one of them played well against the Kings.

    Jović looked like the more experienced player and was the best option for the Heat for much of the contest. He finished with 22 points, three rebounds and three made three-pointers while demonstrating how he can impact the game in a number of ways.

    And Jaquez looked like a rookie who is still learning the NBA ropes on his way to four points on 1-of-6 shooting, although he appeared to be dealing with something of a painful shoulder.

    There was plenty of reaction to the Heat youngsters as well:

    Austin Konenski @Austin_Konenski

    Jaime Jaquez Jr. was holding his shoulder a little bit after that drive.<br><br>Jaquez stays in the game though.

    𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 @HeatvsHaters

    Didn't see much of Jaquez Jr tonight. Had an awkward fall and held his shoulder. <br><br>Then it looked like he was holding his shoulder more on the bench 🥴

    J @MiamiHeatian

    Jaime Jaquez, Jr playing like he doesn't want to go to Portland <a href="https://t.co/DRdiyQCaF0">pic.twitter.com/DRdiyQCaF0</a>

    T3 Bracketology™️🏀 @T3Bracketology

    T3's California Classic Summer League First Team:<br><br>Keegan Murray - Iowa (MVP)<br>Julian Champagnie - St Johns<br>Lester Quinones - Memphis<br>Nikola Jovic - Serbia<br>Max Christie - Michigan State<br><br>Easiest MVP vote of my life🤣

    INSTAGRAM: @SCRIPTSBYJAMES @ScriptsByJames

    I'm so sorry I know Caleb is great and war tested and a win now player and Dame wants him but Jovic is the last piece I'm putting on the table in any deal for Dame.<br><br>That dude has star potential and he's 20 damn years old.<br><br>AND the fit next to your franchise players is *perfect*

    Nic Rohloff @nic_rohloff

    Nikola Jovic stats through two NBA Summer League games:<br><br>21 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST (7-12 FG, 2-4 3P)<br>22 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST (6-13 FG, 3-5 3P)<br><br>Kids a stud. <a href="https://t.co/f1IMggovh2">pic.twitter.com/f1IMggovh2</a>

    The Jover @305heatbuckets

    One thing is sure: Nikola Jovic is special

    Fortunately for Jaquez, he has plenty of time to turn things around before the games start to count. He was the the 2022-23 Pac-12 Player of the Year and a consensus All-American while playing under a bright spotlight with the Bruins and should benefit from the spacing created by Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

    It wouldn't be a surprise if he showed immediate improvement his next time out.