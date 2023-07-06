Hot Takes on Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jović vs. Kings' Keegan Murray

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Keegan Murray Summer League tour continues.

If it wasn't clear before that the Sacramento Kings forward is overqualified for the Summer League, it is now. Two days after pouring in 29 points in a win over the Golden State Warriors, Murray stuffed the stat sheet again in a 95-83 victory over the Miami Heat in Wednesday's contest in Sacramento.

He finished with 41 points, five rebounds and four blocks on 11-of-20 shooting from the field and 6-of-11 shooting from three-point range. He mixed in stepbacks and fadeaways on the offensive side all while protecting the rim on the defensive side in an impressive overall showing.

The Iowa product was an All-Rookie First Team selection last season and looked like he is ready to take a leap and become even more formidable for a Kings team that is eyeing another playoff run.

NBA Twitter certainly liked what it saw:

Miami also had some young, potential foundational pieces take center stage in Wednesday's contest.

Jaime Jaquez Jr.—who was the No. 18 overall pick of the 2023 NBA draft after he became a household name for college basketball fans at UCLA—and Nikola Jović—who was a first-round pick in 2022 looking to play his way into the rotation in his second season—both played well in their Summer League debut this year against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Only one of them played well against the Kings.

Jović looked like the more experienced player and was the best option for the Heat for much of the contest. He finished with 22 points, three rebounds and three made three-pointers while demonstrating how he can impact the game in a number of ways.

And Jaquez looked like a rookie who is still learning the NBA ropes on his way to four points on 1-of-6 shooting, although he appeared to be dealing with something of a painful shoulder.

There was plenty of reaction to the Heat youngsters as well:

Fortunately for Jaquez, he has plenty of time to turn things around before the games start to count. He was the the 2022-23 Pac-12 Player of the Year and a consensus All-American while playing under a bright spotlight with the Bruins and should benefit from the spacing created by Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

It wouldn't be a surprise if he showed immediate improvement his next time out.