    Video: Lakers' LeBron James Draws Up Plays for Son Bryce's Team During 2023 Peach Jam

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJuly 6, 2023

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James coached his son Bryce's Nike EYBL team on Wednesday at Peach Jam with ex-teammate and assistant coach Rajon Rondo by his side.

    Overtime and Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports provided video of James drawing up plays.

    Overtime @overtime

    Bron and Rondo is an ELITE coaching duo 🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/KingJames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KingJames</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RajonRondo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RajonRondo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NikeEYB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NikeEYB</a> <a href="https://t.co/xATZ7y4Rhb">pic.twitter.com/xATZ7y4Rhb</a>

    Krysten Peek @krystenpeek

    Rajon Rondo the assistant coach. Only at Peach Jam. <a href="https://t.co/pHBNf8dGeZ">pic.twitter.com/pHBNf8dGeZ</a>

    LeBron and Bryce James were representing Strive for Greatness at Peach Jam, an elite amateur basketball tournament, in the 16-and-under division. Strive for Greatness is 1-1 thus far with a 78-69 win over Expressions on Monday before losing to Florida Rebels 72-67 on Wednesday.

    Strive for Greatness will be back in action Thursday against Mokan Elite before closing group play with NH Lightning on Friday.