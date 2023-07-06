Hot Takes on Hornets' Brandon Miller vs. Warriors' Podziemski with Jackson-Davis Out

Hot Takes on Hornets' Brandon Miller vs. Warriors' Podziemski with Jackson-Davis OutJuly 6, 2023
Brandin Podziemski helped propel the Golden State Warriors to a convincing 98-83 win over Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets in California Classic summer league action on Wednesday.
Podziemski, the No. 19 overall pick in the 2023 draft, amassed 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting, five steals and four rebounds. He had 13 points by halftime, and the Dubs led by as many as 24 thanks in part to his efforts.
Podziemski was flanked by Lestor Quinones (21 points) and Gui Santos (18 points) with reigning consensus first-team All-American big man Trayce Jackson-Davis out (right hamstring injury).
On the flip side, this was a tough outing for Miller, the No. 2 overall pick. The ex-Alabama star had eight fouls and four turnovers en route to scoring just six points on 2-of-4 shooting. He added seven assists and four rebounds.
Turnovers and fouls were a problem in Miller's first California Classic game versus the San Antonio Spurs, although he did have 18 points his first go-around.
Podziemski received plenty of positive reaction for his efforts one game after he amassed 12 points, six rebounds and six assists against the Sacramento Kings.
DraftExpressContent @DXContent
Brandin Podziemski with 17 PTS (7/14 FG), 5 STLS, 4 REBS + 1 AST in 26 MINS during GSW's 98-83 win over the Hornets. Showed his tremendous defensive instincts, made 2 3s + had some creative off the bounce moves. Gritty player who does so many things that contribute to winning <a href="https://t.co/yHyql2sAZ1">pic.twitter.com/yHyql2sAZ1</a>
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Brandin Podziemski tonight:<br><br>17 points<br>7-14 FG<br>4 rebounds<br>5 steals<br>1 assist<br>1 block<br>+15 +/-<br><br>The Warriors have found a gem here. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DubNation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DubNation</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBASummerLeague?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBASummerLeague</a> <a href="https://t.co/qcI0lAD2mW">pic.twitter.com/qcI0lAD2mW</a>
Jake @jakeweingarten
Since the second half of his first summer league game, Brandin Podziemski has been playing way more comfortable. Is also playing with tons of fire despite it being early summer league.<br><br>Fills up the stat sheet, and is fun to watch. Has 17 points (7-14 FG), 5 steals, 4 boards.
Ross Kreines @rosskre
Brandin Podziemski does a good job creating off the bounce and getting in the lane which opens his jumper along with creating for others but also effective playing off the ball and understands how to use curls/screens. Also,hits the glass,tough,defends,good size,feel and fearless
NBA Cody @NBACody12
I love how scrappy Podziemski is. 5 steals and a block today. Not afraid to jump with the bigs for rebounds. Also has made a lot of great passes even with low assist numbers and able knockdown 3s at high rate. Could fit in right away as a replacement for Donte DiVincenzo <a href="https://t.co/Ag867cKO6A">pic.twitter.com/Ag867cKO6A</a>
Meanwhile, reaction was a mixed bag for Miller.
Yes, his California Classic is off to a rough start, but he also got his teammates involved despite struggling in other areas.
In addition, he's only played two summer league games, and it shouldn't be an indictment on how he'll be going forward.
Ball Don't Stop @balldontstopp
All the analytics banshees who haven't ever touched a rock have something to say about Brandon Miller right now. Real hoopers see Summer League as a chance to empty the clip and let it all loose. Every foul and missed shot is a sign of confidence. <a href="https://t.co/X08kyMzwO1">pic.twitter.com/X08kyMzwO1</a>
Summer league action for both these players is now headed to Vegas. Miller and the Hornets will take on No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs on Friday, while the Warriors will play the Los Angeles Lakers later that same evening.