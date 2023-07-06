X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Hot Takes on Hornets' Brandon Miller vs. Warriors' Podziemski with Jackson-Davis Out

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJuly 6, 2023

    SACRAMENTO, CA - JULY 5: Brandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors looks to pass the ball during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on July 5, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

    Brandin Podziemski helped propel the Golden State Warriors to a convincing 98-83 win over Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets in California Classic summer league action on Wednesday.

    Podziemski, the No. 19 overall pick in the 2023 draft, amassed 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting, five steals and four rebounds. He had 13 points by halftime, and the Dubs led by as many as 24 thanks in part to his efforts.

    Podziemski was flanked by Lestor Quinones (21 points) and Gui Santos (18 points) with reigning consensus first-team All-American big man Trayce Jackson-Davis out (right hamstring injury).

    On the flip side, this was a tough outing for Miller, the No. 2 overall pick. The ex-Alabama star had eight fouls and four turnovers en route to scoring just six points on 2-of-4 shooting. He added seven assists and four rebounds.

    Turnovers and fouls were a problem in Miller's first California Classic game versus the San Antonio Spurs, although he did have 18 points his first go-around.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Brandon Miller first two Summer League games: <br><br>Game 1 — Game 2 — <br>18 PTS 6 PTS<br>5 REB 4 REB<br>3 AST 7 AST<br>6 TOV 4 TOV<br>7 PF 8 PF<br><br>It's just Summer League. <a href="https://t.co/evHrkeKrYR">pic.twitter.com/evHrkeKrYR</a>

    Podziemski received plenty of positive reaction for his efforts one game after he amassed 12 points, six rebounds and six assists against the Sacramento Kings.

    Hot Takes on Hornets' Brandon Miller vs. Warriors' Podziemski with Jackson-Davis Out
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    DraftExpressContent @DXContent

    Brandin Podziemski with 17 PTS (7/14 FG), 5 STLS, 4 REBS + 1 AST in 26 MINS during GSW's 98-83 win over the Hornets. Showed his tremendous defensive instincts, made 2 3s + had some creative off the bounce moves. Gritty player who does so many things that contribute to winning <a href="https://t.co/yHyql2sAZ1">pic.twitter.com/yHyql2sAZ1</a>

    Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

    Brandin Podziemski tonight:<br><br>17 points<br>7-14 FG<br>4 rebounds<br>5 steals<br>1 assist<br>1 block<br>+15 +/-<br><br>The Warriors have found a gem here. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DubNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DubNation</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBASummerLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBASummerLeague</a> <a href="https://t.co/qcI0lAD2mW">pic.twitter.com/qcI0lAD2mW</a>

    Jake @jakeweingarten

    Since the second half of his first summer league game, Brandin Podziemski has been playing way more comfortable. Is also playing with tons of fire despite it being early summer league.<br><br>Fills up the stat sheet, and is fun to watch. Has 17 points (7-14 FG), 5 steals, 4 boards.

    Ross Kreines @rosskre

    Brandin Podziemski does a good job creating off the bounce and getting in the lane which opens his jumper along with creating for others but also effective playing off the ball and understands how to use curls/screens. Also,hits the glass,tough,defends,good size,feel and fearless

    Randy Dumalig @RanDumProd

    Podziemski makes some GREAT passing reads downhill/off the screen

    NBA Cody @NBACody12

    I love how scrappy Podziemski is. 5 steals and a block today. Not afraid to jump with the bigs for rebounds. Also has made a lot of great passes even with low assist numbers and able knockdown 3s at high rate. Could fit in right away as a replacement for Donte DiVincenzo <a href="https://t.co/Ag867cKO6A">pic.twitter.com/Ag867cKO6A</a>

    Unimpeachable Listmaker @Joel4MVP

    Brandon Miller is older than Brandin Podziemski and Podziemski looks like the better player. I still cannot believe they passed on Scoot 🤦‍♂️

    Head Honcho @DSwaggerNice

    I just watched Brandin Podziemski make 3 backups and set multiple back screen! Yeah he definitely Steve Kerr kinda guy

    Coach Kyle 🏀 @CoachKyle585

    I won't lie I was not too familiar with Brandin Podziemski coming out of Santa Clara but after a game and half of summer league I can say I believe he will be one of the steals of the 2023 NBA draft.

    KELEWELE JOINT 🍟 @ANKAMAGYIMI__

    Brandin Podziemski is so good and he'll learn so much under CP3. I like the fact that he doesn't turn the ball over too. Good pick up <br><br>Hopefully TJD plays at the summer league this weekend too

    Kevin Xiang @therealkevinx

    Brandin Podziemski looking a lot more comfortable today, already hit 2 3's for 6 points before the end of the 1st and dishing the ball out well. Like what I'm seeing so far in this game

    Rory @rorysmay1

    Brandin Podziemski is torching the Charlotte Hornets right now 🔥🔥

    Noah Buchholtz @noahbuchholtz

    Podziemski is going to play some pretty significant minutes for the Warriors at some point next season

    Chase Lopez @Chase_324

    Brandin Podziemski a solid all around player. Can score, assist, and an underrated rebounder. Great pick by the warriors

    Meanwhile, reaction was a mixed bag for Miller.

    Yes, his California Classic is off to a rough start, but he also got his teammates involved despite struggling in other areas.

    In addition, he's only played two summer league games, and it shouldn't be an indictment on how he'll be going forward.

    DukePanthersHornets @FanOfHomeState

    Brandon Miller composure looks good. Not getting down or frustrated.<br><br>He understands it's just the summer league. <br><br>A lot of these other players not passing the ball because they not secured in the spot and safety on this team.

    ᵂᴵᴸᴸ @BiasedHouston

    Through 2 games of Summer League, Brandon Miller has more personal fouls (15) and more turnovers (10) than made field goals (7).

    Ball Don't Stop @balldontstopp

    All the analytics banshees who haven't ever touched a rock have something to say about Brandon Miller right now. Real hoopers see Summer League as a chance to empty the clip and let it all loose. Every foul and missed shot is a sign of confidence. <a href="https://t.co/X08kyMzwO1">pic.twitter.com/X08kyMzwO1</a>

    QueenCityMuse @QueenCityMuse

    Brandon Miller in Summer League today:<br><br>6 PTS<br>7 AST<br>4 REB<br>2-4 FG<br><br>Would like to see him be more aggressive on offense but his playmaking was a positive today. <a href="https://t.co/dmSWou0bKW">pic.twitter.com/dmSWou0bKW</a>

    ⚡️Azzy⚡️ @BrodieDickRider

    ik it's only 1 1/4 games into Summer League but… we need to have a conversation abt Brandon Miller <a href="https://t.co/28ZWQpu4TM">pic.twitter.com/28ZWQpu4TM</a>

    73-9 and THEY LIED @CuffsTheLegend

    Charlotte Hornets fans won't be giving Brandon Miller any leeway at all because they already wanted Scoot Henderson. The pressure will amplify especially if Scoot plays well early on in the season lol

    James Plowright @British_Buzz

    Not many 6-9 rookies can pass like Brandon Miller, really does have a special feel for the game. Has to find a way to score, but it's fun to watch him distribute

    KingsMuse @kings_muse

    Brandon Miller just picked up his 6th foul with 2:21 left in the 2nd quarter. Rough 2 games so far at the California Classic.

    Summer league action for both these players is now headed to Vegas. Miller and the Hornets will take on No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs on Friday, while the Warriors will play the Los Angeles Lakers later that same evening.