Bucks' Giannis Out for Greece in FIBA World Cup with Injury, Eyes 2024 Olympics

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo announced Friday that he will not play for Greece in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, which starts later this month.

In an Instagram post, Antetokounmpo wrote the following, noting that he and the medical staff made a joint decision based on the notion that he isn't where he wants to be physically after a grueling NBA season:

"Everyone knows my passion and love for my National Team has and never will change. Since the conclusion of my NBA season I have been pushing my body to the limits to be the player I need to be to help our team achieve the goals we set.

"But after months of work and multiple meetings with medical staff it is clear that i am not ready to compete in the level that I need to be to participate in the World Cup. This was not a choice but my only option in ensuring I get back to the level of basketball I have worked so hard to achieve so far in my career. I am extremely disappointed in this outcome but this was a decision made with the medical staff. I'm going to continue to push myself to be ready for the next time my name is called. My personal, and our ultimate team goal is to qualify for the 2024 Olympics games and it will be an honor to represent my National Team next year."

Although Giannis' absence is a major blow to Greece's chances in the World Cup, he made it clear that he still wants to play a significant role in helping his home country qualify for next year's Summer Olympics in Paris.

Antetokounmpo underwent a "cleanup procedure" on his left knee this offseason, per ESPN's Jamal Collier, which left his status unclear for the FIBA World Cup. However, the Bucks expect him to be fully recovered in time for training camp in September.

"He had a routine surgery on his left knee, and it went great," Milwaukee first-year head coach Adrian Griffin said on July 5. "Everything went as planned, and we expect him back and ready to go in training camp."

The 28-year-old played for the Greece national team during the 2019 World Cup and at EuroBasket last summer.

Antetokounmpo missed some time during the 2022-23 season due to various ailments, sitting out a stretch of games because of left knee soreness. In total, he played 63 games and averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists during the regular season and helped the Bucks finish with the best record in the NBA at 58-24.

Unfortunately, the two-time MVP went down again at the start of the playoffs when he suffered a back injury in Game 1 against the Miami Heat. He was unable to return until Game 4, and Milwaukee went on to lose the first-round series in five games.

The Bucks are hoping for a better finish next season, so they will need Antetokounmpo to be fully healthy as they chase another championship.